Survey by Hellotickets Explains Empty Seats at Copa America Ahead of 2026 World Cup

The Copa America's 29 games across 14 US venues provide a major economic opportunity for the 10 host cities, potentially accommodating 1.7 million fans and generating substantial revenue through various spending.

The key question is: Have these cities fully capitalized on the opportunity to attract fans and convert their presence into broad economic gains? It seems not.

A new survey on Copa America enthusiasm and sports preferences in the USA carried out by Hellotickets reveals that only 1 in 4 Americans know the Copa America is happening right now in their country, and 45% had never heard of the Copa America before.

The survey of 200 people from across the USA gave some context to the low attendance in several matches reported by Reuters last week.

While favorites like Argentina and Brazil played to sold-out stadiums, less prominent teams faced half-empty arenas:

The US game against Bolivia at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas , drew less than 48,000 fans .

at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in , drew . Their second game also fell short of a sell-out, with 59,145 fans in the 71,000-seat stadium in Atlanta, Georgia .

stadium in . Additionally, only 29,864 fans attended Venezuela's 2-1 win over Ecuador at the 68,500-capacity Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California .

When we take a closer look at specific demographics, Copa America is reaching its audience: soccer fans, who are not only watching the games but are also very excited about the event.

100% of those who actively watch soccer know about Copa America.

80% of them know it's being hosted in the US this year.

90% of them are planning on watching the tournament.

45% of them say their enthusiasm for Copa America is higher compared to other major sporting events.

However, CONMEBOL struggles to reach the general population in a country where American football reigns, with 24% favoring it compared to soccer's 14% popularity.

Affordability is another important factor. With tickets averaging $200 and parking over $100 in some cities, attending a game can be very expensive.

The survey also indicates rising popularity of soccer in America, which could continue to grow in the coming years. Yet, as the USA prepares to host the World Cup in 2026, the current situation should serve as a warning. All sectors need to better capitalize on this opportunity by promoting the event, boosting the sport's overall profile, and ensuring stadiums are filled.

The full survey results and analysis by Hellotickets can be found here.

