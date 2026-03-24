Survey: CMOs and CCOs Seeing Improved Budgets--and Tougher Workloads--in 2026

CMO+CCO Meter Takes the Temperature of Leading Marketing and Communications Executives

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Conference Board CMO+CCO Meter, chief marketing officers and chief communications officers are much more positive about their budgets in Q1 2026 than they were last year. In the latest survey, 50% of CMOs and 33% of CCOs said their budgets leave them well-equipped to impact the business over the next six months. That's up 10 points from 40% (CMOs) and 23% (CCOs) in the previous June 2025 survey.

CMO+CCO Meter, fielded twice a year, aims to capture the sentiments of C-suite marketing and communications leaders regarding their impact on the business, their resources (budget, team, and tools), and their job satisfaction. The latest survey was field February 2026 and included 67 CMOs and 100 CCOs.

"Alongside the sharp improvement in budgets, the latest CMO+CCO Meter found that workload is a growing challenge for marketing and communications," said Denise Dahlhoff, Head of Research, Marketing & Communications Center, The Conference Board. "Compared to last June, satisfaction regarding workload fell 6 points among CMOs to 51% and a whopping 20 points among CCOs to just 34%—with AI, expectations, and market conditions all playing a role. That said, around 4 in 5 leaders across both fields remain happy or very happy in their work."

"Overall, the business impact of communications slipped in the second half of 2025 and start of 2026, likely reflecting a calmer external environment," said Ivan Pollard, Leader, Marketing & Communications Center, The Conference Board. "When asked to assess the perspective of their CEO, 54% of CCOs said that communications' perceived impact on the business grew over the last six months—down 14 points from a recent peak of 69% in March 2025. Meanwhile, marketing's perceived business impact rose in the latest survey, with almost 7 out of 10 CMOs believing their CEO has seen the marketing team's impact increase or increase significantly in the last six months."

Chief Marketing Officers

CMOs' assessment of their impact improved in the latest CMO+CCO Meter (February 2026):

74% of CMOs said their team's impact on the business grew over the past 6 months, down slightly from 77% in the previous survey (June 2025).

grew over the past 6 months, down slightly from 77% in the previous survey (June 2025). 67% of CMOs said their CEO's assessment of the marketing team's impact grew, up sharply from 55%.

CMOs' confidence in their resources was mixed in the latest CMO+CCO Meter:

50% of CMOs felt well-equipped by their budgets for the business challenges ahead, up from 40% in June 2025.

for the business challenges ahead, up from 40% in June 2025. 50% of CMOs felt well-equipped by their tools , down slightly from 52%.

, down slightly from 52%. However, just 42% of CMOs felt well-equipped by their teams, down sharply from 52%.

CMOs' overall job satisfaction remained high but workload and recognition concerns rose in the latest CMO+CCO Meter:

79% of CMOs rated their general satisfaction as 'happy' or 'very happy,' down slightly from 80% in June 2025.

as 'happy' or 'very happy,' down slightly from 80% in June 2025. 57% of CMOs were satisfied with recognition, down from 61% in June 2025—and a peak of 70% in March 2025.

down from 61% in June 2025—and a peak of 70% in March 2025. 51% of CMOs were satisfied with their workload, down from 57%.

Chief Communications Officers

CCOs' assessment of their impact declined in the latest CMO+CCO Meter (February 2026):

65% of CCOs said their team's impact on the business grew over the past 6 months, down from 69% in the previous survey (June 2025).

grew over the past 6 months, down from 69% in the previous survey (June 2025). 54% of CCOs said their CEO's assessment of the communications team's impact grew, down sharply from 65%.

CCOs' confidence in their resources rose overall but remained relatively low in the latest CMO+CCO Meter:

33% of CCOs felt well-equipped by their budgets for the business challenges ahead, up from 23% in June 2025.

for the business challenges ahead, up from 23% in June 2025. 38% of CCOs felt well-equipped by their tools , up from 33%.

, up from 33%. 35% of CCOs felt well-equipped by their teams, down from 40%.

CCOs' overall job satisfaction retreated, with serious concerns about workload emerging in the latest CMO+CCO Meter:

70% of CCOs rated their general satisfaction as 'happy' or 'very happy', down from 79% in June 2025.

as 'happy' or 'very happy', down from 79% in June 2025. 61% of CCOs were satisfied with recognition, up from 58%.

up from 58%. 34% of CCOs were satisfied with their workload, down sharply from 54%.

Reports based on latest CMO+CCO Meter results:

About The Conference Board

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SOURCE The Conference Board