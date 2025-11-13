Survey: Companies Race to Deploy AI, but Face Workforce Readiness Gap

Codio's 2025 Enterprise AI Adoption Survey finds ¾ of enterprises expecting double-digit productivity gains, but 60% see upskilling as the key adoption barrier

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from Codio, a leading AI-powered learning experience platform, reveals a major misalignment between enterprise AI adoption and employee readiness. As organizations race to integrate generative AI into their core workflows, most lack a training strategy that keeps pace with rapid innovation.

"Enterprises are making bold moves with AI, but they're flying blind when it comes to workforce readiness," said Phillip Snalune, Co-Founder of Codio. "You can't transform your operations with AI unless your people know how to use it – and most companies still don't know how to train for that. The tech is moving faster than the learning, and that's the gap Codio was built to close."

The 2025 Codio Enterprise AI Adoption Survey found that, while 76% of enterprises are expecting significant double-digit productivity gains from AI within 24 months, over 50% of companies struggle to understand how to use AI effectively, and 60% cite an inability to upskill their employees as the top barrier to adoption. These disconnects suggest many companies may be underestimating the scale of change needed to ensure AI tools are used effectively across the workforce.

The survey also highlights the most in-demand skills of the AI era. Business leaders identified AI governance and oversight (53%), prompt engineering and applied usage (51%), and data literacy (47%) as their top priorities. Yet most training programs still emphasize theory over practical experience, leaving teams unprepared for the tools they're being asked to adopt.

Codio's findings underscore a clear reality: AI investment means little without the ability to build internal capability. With Codio, universities, enterprise L&D teams, and bootcamps can use a modern, flexible platform to power real-world AI education at scale with hands-on, project-based learning experiences backed by real-time analytics. Codio's platform supports AI-native use cases, including LLMs, with any software configuration, giving learners friction-free access to learning and budget controls on LLM access and compute resources, all within secure, compliant environments.

Read the complete 2025 Enterprise AI Adoption Survey at: codio.com/ai-adoption .

About Codio

Founded in 2015, Codio is the leading specialist platform scaling accessible, high-quality learning experiences in computing and tech skills education.

Leveraging computing education research to provide educators with an easy-to-use and scalable toolset for teaching tech skills and computer science at scale, Codio is the platform of choice powering the leading computer science schools, bootcamps, and workforce development partners globally, empowering educators and boosting learner engagement and completion rates. Codio's tech stack scales a wide variety of hands-on learning experiences from introductory programming through to advanced courses in AI, ML, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, with uniquely interactive learning experiences and unparalleled course management and learning insight tools for educators.

Learn more at www.codio.com .

