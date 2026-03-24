CANTON, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent social impact survey commissioned by School of Rock, a global music education brand, reinforces the transformative power of its music education programs, fostering a sense of community and promoting positive mental well-being among students. The survey, conducted independently by consulting firm Sound Diplomacy from April 26 to May 7 in 2025, reached more than 1,400 parents of currently enrolled School of Rock students. The results highlight the far-reaching benefits of the school's unique approach to music education.

Survey Confirms School of Rock’s Positive Impact on Students’ Sense of Belonging Survey Confirms School of Rock’s Positive Impact on Students’ Sense of Belonging Survey Confirms School of Rock’s Positive Impact on Students’ Sense of Belonging

Founded in 1998 as a single location, School of Rock has grown into a global network that combines one-on-one music lessons with group rehearsals and live performances so aspiring musicians can experience the joy of playing live. This performance-based curriculum has become a key differentiator for the brand, which serves tens of thousands of students worldwide. The survey results reaffirm the lasting impact of the School of Rock experience on students' confidence, happiness, emotional wellness, and sense of belonging.

According to the survey, 80.4% of parents reported that their children were happier since joining School of Rock, and 96.2% noticed improvements in their child's self-confidence.* Other benefits included increased social tolerance, improved resilience, and stronger relationships with parents. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.48% at a 95% confidence level.

"We've always known that School of Rock fosters a sense of belonging and personal growth, but the data now backs it up," says Stacey Ryan, president of School of Rock. "The magic of our unique approach to music education is that students get to play their instruments in bands and on stages, as opposed to learning how to play an instrument in isolation. Students can take what they learn and practice it in real time, with real people, in a real situation."

School of Rock's proprietary and patented curriculum, the School of Rock Method, allows students of all ages to play anywhere, record their music, and get instant feedback. The school's programs serving youth and adults of all ages combine individual lessons, band rehearsals, and live performances.

"What makes School of Rock special isn't just the music," Ryan adds. "It's the environment we create—one where students feel like they belong, feel confident taking risks, and feel supported every step of the way. That sense of safety and connection is what helps them grow into themselves."

About School of Rock

School of Rock, part of Youth Enrichment Brands, helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano. The company also sells musical instruments and gear through its GearSelect program. Supporting Play Without Limits, Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS), School of Rock has recently won many awards, including six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand, ranking No. 1 in the Children's Enrichment Category in 2025.

*Independent survey administered from 4/26-5/7/2025. Data is the self-reported experience of 1,443 parents of School of Rock students under age 18. Informational purposes only. Readers can learn more at schoolofrock.com/signup.

Contact

PangeaGlobe

PangeaGlobe on behalf of School of Rock

[email protected]

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SOURCE School of Rock