Survey: "Crazy Rich Asian" Wedding Costlier than the Royal Wedding?

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Wedding between Prince Harry & Meghan Markle is purported to cost a whopping $2.8M and another $43M for security alone, but the cost of Colin Khoo & Araminta's wedding from "Crazy Rich Asians," the most anticipated movie this summer, is estimated to exceed those figures. Yes, "Crazy Rich Asians" may just be another extravagant Hollywood movie that pokes fun at well-off Asians, but it might not be so far off from reality. Asian families are well known to pour exorbitant amounts of money into their weddings, more so than their Caucasian and other counterparts.

Crazy Rich Asians & Royal Wedding

With the Royal Wedding taking place in just two days and wedding season reaching its peak, it is interesting to find out what Asian-Americans feel is the "standard" amount to spend on a wedding. A recent poll found that nearly a quarter of Asian-Americans felt that $100K - $200K was a "reasonable" amount to spend on a wedding, while almost 1.5% stated spending $1M and up was considered the norm among their circle.

Going directly to the source, EastMeetEast (EME), the largest dating app catering to the Asian population in North America & UK, surveyed their users to find out what Asian-Americans felt was an "extravagant" amount.

The survey revealed that 70% of female EME users between the ages of 21-35 felt that spending a minimum of $50K was standard, while only 50% of male users in the same age range expressed the same. This suggests that we are truly living in an age of lavish weddings. The survey also revealed an interesting millennial trend - the younger the respondents were, the fewer dollars they expected to spend on weddings. This seems to be consistent with the general trend of millennials spending more of their money on experiences, and not as much on material things. Finally, 1.4% of the respondents, i.e. "Crazy Rich Asians," expected to spend above $1M.

A collection of unique perspectives, stories, and comments from the survey respondents can be found below.

If you would like more information about specifics and statistics of the survey or more detailed quotes from respondents, please do not hesitate to contact us.

"The Vera Wang custom wedding dress alone costs $20,000, and the venue $50,000. I don't know how people can manage it within $100,000. A wedding is only once in a lifetime, so it's important to make that day special." -- Sophia, 24, Newport Beach, CA

"I think shows like 'Crazy Rich Asians' and others put images into young girls' minds that they need to spend a lot of money on weddings." -- Kristine, 32, Daly City, CA

"It's become a competition to preserve 'FACE.' My father and I recently attended a wedding, he mentioned that my wedding was going to be grander. The truth is, I'd be happy with a simple destination wedding, but I don't seem to have a choice." -- Bryan, 28, New York, NY

"I would rather take that money and invest in the stock market or make a down payment on a house."

-- Jonny, 23, Bethesda, MD

"My cousin recently got married to an Indonesian-Chinese guy and there were no fewer than 1,000 guests in the banquet hall of the 5-star hotel. The wedding band was one of the most popular in the country. Her mother-in-law gave her a suitcase stuffed with jewelry comprised of a Cartier evening set, a huge Mikimoto pearl necklace, and some kind of tiara with a huge diamond in the middle. People rumored that they spent nearly $2M on the whole thing. Insanity."

-- Rachel, 23, Pleasanton, CA

Media Contact:

Kenji-Travis Yamazaki

195376@email4pr.com

1.646.481.0033

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-crazy-rich-asian-wedding-costlier-than-the-royal-wedding-300650877.html

SOURCE East Meet East, Inc.