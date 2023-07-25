Survey Explores Health Engagement Through Lens of Social Risk, Social Determinants of Health

News provided by

Engagys, LLC

25 Jul, 2023, 14:44 ET

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health plans' consumer health engagement capabilities are facing a critical test, as plans work to persuade people who defer care or encounter health barriers related to Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) to get routine and needed care.

Research by Engagys LLC, the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm, found that an alarmingly high proportion (43%) of adults from age 18 to 60-plus had put off getting needed care in the 12-month period preceding the May survey.

Continue Reading

Interestingly, the Engagys survey uncovered an inverse relationship between age and delayed care. More than half (51%) of younger adults between the ages of 30 and 44 said they had delayed seeking care, while a far lower proportion (35%) of those 60 and above did so.

"Older adults are doing far better than younger adults," observes Kathleen Ellmore, Cofounder and Managing Partner of Engagys. "Young people don't have as much experience as health care consumers, and because they often lack health care knowledge, they may also lack confidence in navigating the healthcare system."

Though Ellmore says young people need more help, she also acknowledges that health plans have historically struggled to connect with the younger cohort. "Young people are straining under the weight of work plus family obligations, and health plans are asking them to allocate scarce resources – time and potentially money – to get care that feels optional to young and healthy consumers. It can be a hard sell, but health care organizations can play an essential role in helping younger people and families understand the importance of preventive care, how to manage health costs, resolve concerns about time constraints, and gain knowledge of the healthcare system."

The Engagys survey also looked at how several SDoHs and Social Risk Factors affect patients accessing care.

  • Lack of Transportation
    One in five (20%) survey participants said they did not have access to reliable transportation.

  • Isolation and Loneliness
    More than one in three (38%) respondents said they had felt isolated and lonely, with young adults 30 to 44 (42%) reporting isolation at the highest rate and only one in three 60-plus (32%) reporting isolation. Those with annual household incomes below $50,000 (36%) and with a disability (46%) were more likely to report isolation.

  • Discrimination and Racism
    Minority groups were twice as likely to say they had encountered discrimination in health care, with Asian (21%) and Black or African American (21%) participants most likely to experience discrimination. One in 10 whites (11%) reported discrimination. Non-whites with a high school education or less were more likely (28%) than those with at least some college (18%) to report discrimination.

  • Confidence
    A clear majority (69%) of respondents reported that they were able to ask healthcare professionals all their questions, and adults over 45 were 29% more likely than their younger peers to do so.

These results demonstrate the challenges health plans may encounter as they implement programs to engage members and beneficiaries whose social risk factors act as barriers to good health.

For more on the survey, access the eBook on the Engagys website.

About Engagys
Engagys is the leading healthcare consumer engagement consulting and research firm. With decades of experience in healthcare, including having deployed hundreds of marketing and engagement projects, Engagys has driven significant improvement in consumer behavior change, to driven lower costs, greater satisfaction, higher revenue and improved health outcomes.

CONTACT: Paula Crerar, [email protected]

SOURCE Engagys, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.