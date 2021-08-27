Survey Finds 4 out of 5 Americans Prefer Working with a Travel Advisor to Plan an Important Trip

The nationwide survey, which was conducted online from June 3 to 7, 2021, among a national sample of 1,190 adults, found approximately 3 out of 4 Americans would prefer to work with a human being over a computer to access travel information that can't be found online (75%), get travel recommendations (71%) or request an upgrade on a flight or a welcome amenity at a hotel (73%). People also prefer to work with a person to help them find travel discounts (57%) and get access to exclusive events and experiences (65%).

There were other interesting results across demographics:

Of the Gen Z respondents, 56% noted they have never booked a trip with a travel advisor. However, in the wake of the pandemic, 52% would consider booking a trip with a travel advisor in the future. 45% stated that they are "likely or very likely" to book their next travel experience using a travel advisor.

56% noted they have never booked a trip with a travel advisor. However, in the wake of the pandemic, 52% would consider booking a trip with a travel advisor in the future. 45% stated that they are "likely or very likely" to book their next travel experience using a travel advisor. Among Millennial respondents, 49% have never booked with a travel advisor, but 50% would consider booking travel with a travel advisor in the future. 39% stated that they are "likely or very likely" to book their next travel experience using a travel advisor.

49% have never booked with a travel advisor, but 50% would consider booking travel with a travel advisor in the future. 39% stated that they are "likely or very likely" to book their next travel experience using a travel advisor. For Gen X respondents, only 39% percent have never booked with travel advisor, and 39% would consider booking with a travel advisor in the future. In the wake of the pandemic, 38% stated that they are "likely or very likely" to book their next travel experience using a travel advisor.

only 39% percent have never booked with travel advisor, and 39% would consider booking with a travel advisor in the future. In the wake of the pandemic, 38% stated that they are "likely or very likely" to book their next travel experience using a travel advisor. And for respondents ages 57+, it's no surprise that only 22% have never booked travel with a travel advisor in the past.

"Many expect the younger generations, especially the digitally-native Gen Z, would prefer to book trips online themselves," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "However, that's not the case, as we are seeing more and more people seeking the guidance of a travel advisor in these very different travel times."

Internova recently launched the "Go Human. Book Human." campaign to promote the value of a travel advisor as the complexity of travel continues in the wake of the pandemic. At the heart of the campaign is an immersive web experience on BookHuman.Travel that connects consumers directly with travel advisors across the U.S. from Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group and Andrew Harper Travel, the travel brands of Global Travel Collection, the luxury and premium division of Internova.

"Travel advisors have been the unsung heroes throughout the pandemic, saving the day for their travelers, providing support to essential workers and reuniting families all over the world," continued O'Hara.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

SOURCE Internova Travel Group

Related Links

https://internova.com

