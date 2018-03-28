Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies

Nearly half (40 percent) of respondents revealed they've actually canceled a case, and more than two-thirds (69 percent) have delayed a case because of missing supplies. Furthermore, 27 percent have seen or heard of an expired product being used on a patient, and 23 percent have seen or heard of a patient harmed due to a lack of supplies.

"Financial challenges persist across health care systems, and the operating room is one of the most costly areas to run," said John Roy, vice president and general manager at Cardinal Health Inventory Management Solutions. "Fortunately, there is a clear solution to support patient safety and reduce surgical case cancellations: better supply chain management."

In addition, more than half of frontline clinicians say inventory management is "complicated" or a "necessary evil." In fact, 64 percent of respondents admitted to hoarding supplies and cited wasting or overuse of supplies as significant problems within their organization.

Current inventory management systems aren't current.

The survey found that OR surgeons and nurses are frustrated with their hospital's current manual inventory process. The majority (83 percent) of respondents' organizations are manually counting in some part of their supply chain, while only 15 percent have automated RFID systems. However, respondents see the benefits of automation. One in four say automated systems free up time to focus on patients and support better outcomes, and 39 percent agree automation reduces costs.

"Fixing these challenges requires thinking beyond the shelf," said Roy. "We believe streamlining processes and gathering real-time data through automated inventory systems can transform inventory management from a 'necessary evil' to a powerful tool that supports better quality of care."

OR clinicians are ready to support positive change.

Nearly all (92 percent) frontline providers surveyed see the need for an inventory management system designed for the specific volume and nature of supplies in the OR. Although supply chain decision makers are most responsible for cutting costs, surgeons and OR nurses recognize the importance and are up for the challenge. The majority (77 percent) would like to be more involved in supply chain decision-making, nearly half say "saving money helps us all," and three in four contend that quality patient care can be maintained while reducing costs.

"OR surgeons and nurses work under intense pressure and depend on a large volume of varied supplies," said Roy. "While different OR stakeholders all face their own distinct challenges, together they can form a partnership to make important changes that move their organizations forward."

The 3rd annual Cardinal Health Hospital Supply Chain Survey, fielded by SERMO, provides a comprehensive look at operating room supply chain perceptions from supply chain administrators, service line leaders, physicians and nurses. Additional survey results are highlighted within these multimedia assets.

About Cardinal Health Hospital Supply Chain Survey

This study was fielded Nov. 2 - Nov. 15, 2017, using an online survey methodology. The samples were drawn from SERMO's Online Respondent Panel of Health Care Providers, which includes over 600,000 medical professionals in the United States. The study included 305 respondents total from health care organizations varying in size, specialty and practice area. Respondents included frontline clinicians (n=128), operating room supply chain decision-makers (n=100), and hospital/supply chain administrators (n=77).

