Survey Finds 46% Of Americans Prefer Pumpkin Spice Over Chocolate

Pumpkin spice vs. chocolate – During the fall, 46% of respondents said they consume more pumpkin spice products than chocolate.

– 66% of Americans polled consume 1-3 pumpkin spice products per week. Pumpkin spice popularity – 69% of Americans polled said they have consumed a pumpkin spice product in the last year

The grand prize of the sweepstakes - 365 bottles of Spice Islands Pumpkin Pie Spice - is enough Pumpkin Pie Spice to create 29,200 pumpkin spice lattes or 2,190 pumpkin pies or 157,680 pumpkin spice cookies. For more information about Spice Islands, or to enter the sweepstakes, please visit www.spiceislands.com/sweeps.

Survey Data Compilation – 5,000 American consumers aged 18-75 agreed to take a survey about their pumpkin spice consumption. The survey was conducted between 9/5/2019-9/12/2019 and users were recruited through a Suzy Poll.

About Spice Islands ®

Since 1941, Spice Islands has sourced only the highest-quality spices from around the world. Discover a world of flavor in your own kitchen with our premium Saigon Cinnamon, Cumin, Bay Leaves and many more fine spices, seasonings, dried herbs, extracts and flavorings sure to make your next meal an adventure. From appetizers to the main dish to dessert, flavorful seasonings can make a good recipe great. Find more ideas for spicing up your menu at www.spiceislands.com.

About Spice Islands® "Year of Pumpkin Spice Giveaway"

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to U.S. residents, 18+ as of 9/23/19. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on 9/23/19 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/4/19. There is one (1) Grand Prize available, which is a year's supply of Spice Islands Pumpkin Pie Spice. The odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Visit www.spiceislands.com for official rules and complete details.

