Survey Finds 57% of Marketers Now Emphasize Online Reputation Management Over Advertising

According to survey results, online reputation management is seen as far more beneficial to a company's bottom line than advertising, with 57% of marketers saying they prefer to focus on boosting online reputation overpaying for ads. Research also shows that 58% of multi-location marketers initially found their new customers through SEO, online reputation, and referrals. Additionally, the survey found 88% of multi-location marketers see a direct correlation between strong online reputation and increased revenues.

"Advertising just isn't driving revenue the way it used to," said Dave Lehman , chief operating officer and president of Birdeye. "This survey further validates that successful businesses are seeing more customer interactions and increased profits through reviews, referrals and their overall online reputation. Marketers should focus on growing their businesses through happy customers. Technology can help, and offers businesses the tools, the data and the insights they need to improve and promote great customer experiences."

Additional data uncovered in Birdeye's 2021 State of Experience Marketing report found that:

54% of marketers say they're responsible for bringing in referrals from their customers' friends and family.

36% of multi-location marketers are sending personalized two-way text messages to their customers every day of the week.

72% of marketers are sending – or plan to send – mass text messages to their prospects and customers.

"Not all companies can blow money on ads, but it doesn't take a financial investment to be nice on the internet," said one survey respondent.

"In this digital age, reputation is everything," said another survey respondent. "If someone is spilling the wrong story, it is not good for multiple aspects."

