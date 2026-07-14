Survey Finds 76% of Group Trips Never Leave the Chat--CruiseHuddle Expands

125,000-member platform combines cruise deals, CabinShare and sailing-specific communities to help travelers turn conversations into real vacations

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Group chats are where ambitious vacation plans go to die.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. women found that 76% of proposed group trips never happen, with most stalling during the coordination phase. Commissioned by Discover Puerto Rico and conducted by Talker Research, the study also found that successful trips require an average of 83 messages, nearly 19 hours of planning and 11 days of coordination.

CruiseHuddle helps travelers move from group-chat planning to a real cruise through Cruise Finder and Deals, CabinShare, and sailing-specific Ship Hubs. The cruise discovery and social networking platform has more than 125,000 registered members. Image courtesy of CruiseHuddle. CruiseHuddle brings cruise discovery, real-time deals, Ship Hubs, CabinShare, and interest-based communities into one platform, helping travelers plan their trip and connect with fellow cruisers before they sail. Image courtesy of CruiseHuddle.

CruiseHuddle, a cruise discovery and social networking platform with more than 125,000 registered members, today announced an expanded experience designed to help travelers move from "we should take a trip" to choosing a real ship, itinerary and departure date.

"The group chat is great for saying, 'We should take a trip,' but it is terrible at turning that idea into a real vacation," said Jay Kuberski, Co-Founder of CruiseHuddle. "CruiseHuddle gives people something concrete to rally around. They can find a sailing, compare the details, invite their friends and join a community connected to that exact ship and date."

CRUISE FINDER AND DEALS

Cruise Finder and Cruise Deals help travelers explore sailings, current prices, cruise lines, destinations and departure ports before choosing the trip that best fits their group. Explore Cruise Finder at https://cruisehuddle.com/cruise-finder and current deals at https://cruisehuddle.com/cruise-finder/deals.

SHIP HUBS

Booked passengers can join a dedicated community for their exact voyage to ask questions, arrange dinners, coordinate shore excursions, find activity partners and meet fellow passengers before embarkation.

CABINSHARE

CabinShare helps compatible travelers connect and explore sharing eligible cabin costs, potentially reducing the single supplement faced by many solo cruisers.

CruiseHuddle is also introducing a more personalized approach to social connection. Friendship, solo travel, dining and activity groups form the core experience. Optional lifestyle and adult-only spaces remain available to consenting members aged 18 and older, while users decide whether those communities appear in their experience.

"Some members want trivia partners. Others want excursion friends, cabinmates, dates or private adults-only communities," Kuberski said. "CruiseHuddle gives every traveler control over the experience they want while keeping each connection anchored to a real cruise."

For more information, visit https://cruisehuddle.com.

ABOUT CRUISEHUDDLE

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Denver, CruiseHuddle is a cruise discovery and social networking platform operated by CruiseConnect LLC. It helps travelers find cruises, compare deals, research ships and ports, join sailing-specific communities, and connect before, during and after their voyage.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jay Kuberski, Co-Founder

[email protected]

(303) 406-6200

https://cruisehuddle.com

SOURCE CruiseHuddle