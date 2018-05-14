Survey Finds 90% of Consumers in the US Already Own a Connected Home Device

"Consumers have already made the leap to connected devices in their homes, yet businesses are often too overloaded to leverage these new paths to make the transformation into the home," said Josh Smith, CEO at Metova. "At Metova, we work alongside our partners to understand their vision. If you're a company out there and are not sure how to navigate into the connected home, your customers are waiting for you and we can help you get there."

Other key finding include:

Over 90% surveyed have made a purchase of a connected home device

Nearly 70% already have a voice-controlled system such as an Amazon Alexa or Google Home

58% percent of people who own a connected home device are concerned about how it may impact their privacy

74% of respondents think connected home devices are the wave of the future

Over 30% who do not have a connected home device plan to make a purchase within the year

For an infographic with more detail on the survey findings please visit: https://metova.com/infographic-the-connected-home/

Metova Inc. provides a full range of services from strategy to implementation designed to enable businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging mobile, web, connected home, connected car and other technologies.

As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise, but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends. This pipeline of information combined with world-leading development and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.

The Connected Home survey was commissioned by Metova and administered to over 1000 consumers in the US market covering a wide range of demographics and distributed proportionately across the country.

To read a Q&A with Andrew Cowart, CTO at Metova, regarding connected home devices, please visit https://metova.com/the-connected-home-amazon-alexa-vs-google-home-vs-apple-homepod/.

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, Metova set out to build beautiful mobile applications while creating a great place for people to work. Today, Metova continues those traditions, while focusing on creating solutions for mobile self-service industries as well as complete solutions for the connected home and vehicle and the Internet of things. Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that has attracted leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs.

Copyright © 2009-2018 by Metova Inc, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-finds-90-of-consumers-in-the-us-already-own-a-connected-home-device-300647975.html

SOURCE Metova

Related Links

http://metova.com

