Survey Finds 98% Of Americans Plan To Grill This Season

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber® Sauces & Seasonings announced today a nationwide sample offer in tandem with the results from its recent grilling survey.

The grill seasonings line surveyed 5,000 U.S. consumers and found that:

Meals are moving outside: 80% of Americans say they currently use the grill for cooking meals.

This is the summer of the grill: 98% of Americans surveyed said they plan to grill this summer.

Grill usage is up: Nearly half (45%) of Americans surveyed indicated they are grilling more this year than last year.

Americans are spicing it up on the grill: 99% of Americans use seasonings when grilling. More than half (54%) use garlic and herbs to season.

Stoves and ovens are out: 87% of Americans prefer to grill their food versus use a traditional oven or stovetop.

Repeat grillers: 1 in 4 Americans (27%) who grill do so at least 4-5 times a week.

As families prepare to grill more this season, the Weber Sauces & Seasonings brand will be offering 10,000 U.S. consumers a free sample packet (.4 oz.) of Weber Seasonings on a first-come, first-served basis. To claim a free sample, consumers can enter their information via online form at WeberSeasonings.com/giveaway. One free sample will be provided per eligible household while supplies last.

"With more people staying and eating at home, families are increasingly turning to the grill and using sauces and seasonings to create new and exciting home-cooked meals," said Weber Sauces & Seasonings grill expert, Kevin Kolman. "We're finding that consumers are more eager than ever to experiment with different foods and flavors on the grill, and in doing so, families are creating memories together."

To meet America's demand for innovative grilling tools and desire to experiment with flavors, Weber Sauces & Seasonings will launch an assortment of new seasonings and rubs this summer, including Garlic Parmesan Seasoning, Cowboy Seasoning & Rub, Caramelized Onion Seasoning, Cheddar Bacon Burger Seasoning, Tangy Mustard Carolina BBQ Seasoning & Rub, Savory Steakhouse Seasoning and Hatch Chile Seasoning. The new releases, like all Weber Sauces & Seasonings products, add delicious, authentic flavor to any meat, vegetable or fish.

For more information about Weber Sauces & Seasonings, please visit www.weberseasonings.com.

Survey Data: 5,000 American consumers ages 25 and up agreed to take surveys about their grilling and seasonings behaviors. The surveys were conducted from May 19 to May 20, 2020, and from June 3 to June 4, 2020. Users were recruited through a Suzy® poll.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

