Survey Finds Adult Learners Value Higher Education, But Rising Costs and Burnout Delay Enrollment

BestColleges' 2026 Adult Learner Enrollment Hesitancy Survey reveals growing demand for flexible, career-focused education pathways amid economic uncertainty.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from BestColleges found that while most adult learners see value in higher education, financial concerns, competing responsibilities, and uncertainties around cost and outcomes are major barriers to enrollment.

The 2026 Adult Learner Enrollment Hesitancy Survey surveyed 1,000 adults ages 25 and older across all 50 states to better understand why many adults are delaying or reconsidering education.

The findings come as new adult undergraduate enrollment declined by 15.5% in fall 2025, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

"Adults still want to earn degrees and credentials, but they need cost clarity and confidence that education will help them reach their goals," stated Taína Cuevas, Editorial Director for BestColleges.

Key Findings

Among the survey's most significant findings:

Cost remains the biggest barrier. One-third of respondents said they are unsure whether they can afford enrollment or need more clarity about the total cost of attendance. Nearly half (47%) said additional financial aid would influence their decision to enroll.

One-third of respondents said they are unsure whether they can afford enrollment or need more clarity about the total cost of attendance. Nearly half (47%) said additional financial aid would influence their decision to enroll. Economic pressures are affecting enrollment decisions. Forty-one percent of respondents reported rising living costs as a major financial challenge, while 21% experienced job loss or layoffs and 20% reported reduced work hours.

Forty-one percent of respondents reported rising living costs as a major financial challenge, while 21% experienced job loss or layoffs and 20% reported reduced work hours. Mental health challenges are widespread. Thirty-seven percent reported mental health challenges such as stress, burnout, or anxiety influenced their enrollment decisions.

Thirty-seven percent reported mental health challenges such as stress, burnout, or anxiety influenced their enrollment decisions. Online learning dominates student preferences. Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they would prefer online learning formats over in-person or hybrid options.

Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they would prefer online learning formats over in-person or hybrid options. Certificates and short-term programs are gaining momentum. Interest in certificates, bootcamps, and industry certifications collectively surpassed interest in bachelor's degrees by 15 percentage points.

Interest in certificates, bootcamps, and industry certifications collectively surpassed interest in bachelor's degrees by 15 percentage points. Career mobility remains the primary motivation. Thirty-four percent of respondents said they are considering education to start a new career path, while 23% want to gain job-related skills or credentials.

The report also found that many adults remain uncertain about higher education's return on investment. Twenty-eight percent said clearer information about career outcomes, including salary and job placement data, would make them more likely to enroll.

The report outlines several strategies institutions can consider to better support adult learners, including improving price transparency, providing clear career outcomes information, and simplifying financial aid communication.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted in March 2026 in partnership with GLG Research and included responses from 1,000 adults ages 25 and older across the United States. The report examines enrollment intent, barriers to enrollment, financial perceptions, educational value, career motivations, and life circumstances affecting adult learners.

The full report, 2026 Adult Learner Enrollment Hesitancy Survey, is available at this link.

Media Contacts:

Taína Cuevas

Editorial Director

[email protected]

Cameren Boatner

Senior Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE BestColleges