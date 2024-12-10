Survey Finds Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Proposed Medicare Cuts

RPAN Calls on Congress to Act Before Year's End

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiology Patient Action Network (RPAN) today released new findings from a recent national survey revealing that a majority of Americans overwhelmingly oppose proposed Medicare cuts that would exacerbate a healthcare system under strain and threaten access to critical healthcare services. These findings come as the draft Medicare Physician Fee Schedule signals dire cuts to radiology.

Below are the key findings:

85% of affected respondents oppose proposed cuts to Medicare , highlighting the vital role these payments play in ensuring quality care for older Americans.

, highlighting the vital role these payments play in ensuring quality care for older Americans. 80% of women reject payment reductions for mammograms and lifesaving imaging services , underscoring widespread concerns about the future of preventive care.

, underscoring widespread concerns about the future of preventive care. 79% of Americans support increased investment in healthcare services like diagnostic imaging, in stark contrast to proposed funding cuts.

"As this study shows, Americans support, and, frankly, expect Congress to take urgent action to protect Medicare and ensure access to critical diagnostic imaging services," said Linda Wilgus, Co-Executive Director of the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA). RBMA was instrumental in the development of RPAN and provides ongoing support for their initiatives. "Patients and providers alike cannot afford proposed reductions without jeopardizing quality care."

"Proposed Medicare cuts to radiology would have devastating consequences for patients who rely on timely, accurate diagnoses and lifesaving imaging services," said Kit Crancer, Senior VP at RAYUS Radiology and RBMA President, 2023-2024. Mr. Crancer developed RPAN, which has empowered almost 10,000 individuals to contact Congress about physician payment reforms. "Congress must act to ensure that access to critical care isn't compromised and that our healthcare system prioritizes the needs of patients over budget cuts. The data is clear—Americans overwhelmingly support protecting Medicare and investing in healthcare services that save lives."

The survey also reveals a healthcare system already pushed to its breaking point. Over 44% of respondents reported longer wait times for appointments compared to previous years, and 27% experienced delays in scheduling healthcare services in just the past year. These delays disproportionately impact urban residents and younger adults, creating a ripple effect that jeopardizes timely diagnosis and treatment.

The national survey was conducted by Remington Research Group from October 3 to October 10, 2024, and includes responses from a sample of 521 Americans. The survey has a margin of error of ±4% with a 95% confidence level.

The Radiology Patient Action Network (RPAN) is a coalition of radiology groups committed to advocating for better patient care and robust funding for radiology services. RPAN amplifies the voices of imaging patients and physicians, addressing legislative and regulatory challenges to ensure quality healthcare access for all.

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is an industry-leading organization comprised of more than 2,100 professionals focused on the business of radiology. The association supports diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology, and radiation oncology providers across various practice settings. RBMA provides valuable information, education, and practice-related resources.

