Survey Finds Americans Would Rather Clean Their Toilet Than Wash Dishes By Hand

When it comes to hand-washing dishes, this survey found the worst parts are scrubbing off caked-on food (44 percent), feeling like dishes aren't clean (42 percent) and the amount of time it takes to clean them (32 percent). And about a third of people said the worst part was actually using a sponge (31 percent).

"By and large, sponges are gross and ineffective," said DishFish founder Jim Kordenbrock. "Unfortunately, the design of most sponges does the opposite of the intended outcome – they harbor bacteria odors, tend to scratch sensitive surfaces and just aren't tough enough. It's clear that people see sponges as a source of frustration when they should be seen as a tool that saves time and effort to help get dishes cleaner, faster. This is why we created DishFish."

Additional noteworthy insights about household cleaning from the survey include:

More people enjoy scrubbing their toilet (77 percent) than washing dishes by hand (67 percent).

Other chores favored over washing dishes by hand: taking out the garbage (79 percent), cleaning the stovetop (78 percent) and cleaning the tub/shower (78 percent).

While half of people enjoy cleaning the kitchen, more people rate the kitchen as a difficult room to clean than any other area or room (58 percent).

More men rate the kitchen as difficult to clean (60 percent) than women (53 percent).

Most participants (69 percent) let their dishes pile up between cleanings, which leaves over half of them felling frustrated and stressed.

One way to get rid of dishwashing stress: use a superior sponge. Most respondents wished they had a better sponge to wash dishes, with "the smell" and "staying gross/dirty" topping the list of the worst parts about using a sponge. And 57 percent agree that having a better sponge would have a positive effect on their mood while cleaning.

"People deserve a better sponge," said Kordenbrock. "We're making washing dishes faster, easier and cleaner with DishFish. Our flow-through cell design – created in the same lab that has been producing hospital-grade cleanroom solutions for more than 22 years – yields a powerful, non-scratch scrubber sponge that's up to 10 times stronger than the leading scrubber sponge. It stands on its tail to dry quicker and resists bacteria odors, mold and mildew. Bottom line, it just works better."

