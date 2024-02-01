Survey Finds CFP® Professionals Earn More and Enjoy High Career Satisfaction

News provided by

CFP Board

01 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

CFP® Professionals Earn 12% More Than Other Financial Planners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced new data from a compensation study that reveals CFP® professionals have a high level of career satisfaction and earn more than financial planners who are not certified. 

The CFP Board 2023 Compensation Study found that while the median 2022 total compensation for financial planners was $198,500, CFP® professionals earn 12% more than other financial planners.

The survey also reflects a high level of career satisfaction among CFP® professionals, with 84% experiencing a high to very high sense of personal fulfillment. Key job areas rated as good or excellent include stability (88%), work/life balance (80%), compensation (71%) and career advancement (65%). The survey highlights that 89% of CFP® professionals plan to stay with their current company over the next two years, and of those planning to leave their current companies, 75% plan to stay in the financial planning profession. 

"The survey findings underscore the benefits of earning CFP® certification and a career in financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "At CFP Board, we are committed to certifying competent, ethical financial planners. CFP® certification is good for financial planners and for the public they serve."

The survey shows steady growth in annual compensation for financial planners over the past three years, with a 7% to 9% increase each year from 2019 through 2022. Experience plays a crucial role, with those who have more than 20 years of financial planning work experience enjoying a median 2022 total compensation of $250,000. For financial planners supervising staff, compensation scales up significantly. Those who supervise six or more staff reported a median total compensation of $385,000 in 2022.

CFP® professionals not only benefit from cash salaries and bonuses but also from valuable employee benefits, including health, dental, life and disability insurance as well as professional development opportunities. Furthermore, CFP® professionals have access to quality retirement benefits and other deferred compensation plans, with packages including defined contributions (97%), profit sharing (46%), stock options (15%), pension (9%) and Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) (8%).

Work/life balance is a key highlight of the study, as CFP® professionals report working away from the office one day a week on average, with 20% working remotely four days or more. CFP® professionals have a median of 21 days of paid time off (PTO) per year, with 36% having unlimited PTO. Their median hours worked per week is 42.

Read the CFP Board 2023 Compensation Study here.

About the Survey
CFP Board commissioned Industry Insights to collect compensation data from financial advisors across the United States. The survey generated 980 responses with a margin of error of +/- 3% at a 95% confidence level. Strict confidentiality of survey responses was maintained throughout the project.

ABOUT CFP BOARD  
CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

SOURCE CFP Board

Also from this source

CFP Board Launches Video Series and Handbook to Explain CFP Board's Enforcement and Adjudication Process

CFP Board Launches Video Series and Handbook to Explain CFP Board's Enforcement and Adjudication Process

CFP Board today announced it has produced the Upholding the Code & Standards video series and an associated Handbook for Respondents to educate CFP®...
CFP Board Publishes Technology Guide for CFP® Professionals

CFP Board Publishes Technology Guide for CFP® Professionals

CFP Board has published the Guide to CFP Board's Technology Standard, a comprehensive resource to assist CFP® professionals in selecting, using and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.