Survey Finds Chief Nursing Officers Believe Technology Like the Leaf Patient Monitoring System Can Help Deliver Safe, Quality Care

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of Chief Nursing Officers (CNOs) found that most believe technology like the Leaf Healthcare Patient Monitoring System can support hospitals' most pressing quality initiatives.

The study, conducted at the American Organization of Nursing Executives Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, found that programs to prevent patient falls, reduce pressure injuries and promote early patient mobility are among the top quality initiatives at hospitals today. The survey also showed that CNOs unanimously believe electronic patient monitoring would be beneficial for:

Promoting patient ambulation and

Encouraging proper patient turning and repositioning.

All survey participants said their institutions have "considered technology solutions to help manage [their] patient mobility programs."

"The findings indicate that providers are ready to leverage technology in to improve patient outcomes," said Barrett Larson, Leaf co-founder and CEO. "Existing standards of care for pressure injury prevention are largely based on nursing practices developed over 150 years ago and the field is long overdue for disruptive innovation."

"The clinical benefits of patient repositioning and mobilization are well established, but it's difficult for busy hospital staff to track it. This means patients sometimes suffer," he said. "Leaf fills the gap by continuously monitoring patient movement and automatically notifying staff when patients need to be mobilized to prevent complications, such as pressure injuries."

The survey also identified the factors that CNOs believe represent the leading barriers to successful execution of patient mobility and turning protocols. Two thirds of the nursing executives said the greatest barriers were "Lack of interdisciplinary teamwork and communication" and "difficulty knowing which patients need turning or ambulation."

The Leaf system is the first FDA-cleared medical technology that continuously monitors the activity and position of patients in order to help identify patients that could benefit from repositioning. Studies have shown that patients protected by Leaf are much less likely to develop pressure injuries, one of the nation's most common facility-acquired conditions, affecting more than 2.5 million patients a year, and adding $11 billion to annual U.S. healthcare costs.

The innovative Leaf system tracks patient movement and activity in bed-bound, chair-bound, and ambulatory patients. Several studies have shown the Leaf System improves patient turning and mobility, reduces pressure injury rates, helps nurses prioritize patient care, improves unit workflow, and saves hospitals non-reimbursed costs associated with the treatment of pressure injuries, as well as rental bed costs.

