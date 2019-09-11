Survey Finds Majority of Employees Empowered to Take Control of Pay and Benefits Info

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 82 percent of employees in America have instant access to their pay and benefits information, according to results from the 2019 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA).

"Today's society has moved from being tech-enabled to tech-dependent, and with that shift has come an expectation for self-sufficiency in the workplace," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management for Paychex.

The annual APA survey asked, "Does your employer provide an employee self-service portal, where you can access your pay and benefits information online?" More than 82 percent of respondents indicated their employer provides an online employee self-service portal.

"Enhancing the employee experience through technology that empowers workers to be self-reliant will reduce the overwhelming HR workload many employers face and help enable businesses to attract and retain top talent, boost employee engagement, and ultimately grow their business," continued Hammond.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 2-6. Over 39,700 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how employees are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at americanpayroll.org.

SOURCE American Payroll Association

