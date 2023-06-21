Survey Finds Majority of Singles (83%) Turned off by AI Use in Dating Profiles

FFWD Dating In-App Video Profiles Eliminate AI, Chatbots and Catfishing and Brings Authenticity Back to Dating

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FFWD (Fast-Forward) Dating, a new dating app currently in beta, featuring in-app video profiles , is ushering in a summer of BFDs (Best First Dates) for singles exhausted by the never-ending scroll for companionship in search of authentic connections. According to a recent survey conducted by Wakefield Research for FFWD, 4 in 5 singles (78%) expressed frustration that photos and text in dating profiles don't convey a person's real-life personality and energy resulting in incompatible matches, missed opportunities and overall disillusionment.

FFWD in-app video profile

FFWD's innovative video profiles, or "Scenes", provide singles with a new way to evaluate potential matches that feels like an IRL encounter. These prompt-based videos let matches shine in a multidimensional format, allowing personality, vibe and mannerisms to shine, leading to more genuine and realistic connections and better first dates. And because the videos are recorded within the app, AI, bots, and catfishing are eliminated.

In an era of filters, chatbots, and AI gimmicks, FFWD takes a bold stand by eliminating these options, ensuring a more authentic dating experience. This aligns with the growing anti-AI sentiment among singles, with 83% expressing that they would be turned off if their match relied on AI tools to craft their profile. Further 29% view this as a major red flag and 32% consider it a form of deceit and deal-breaker that hampers the potential for meaningful connections. These statistics underscore the universal yearning for authenticity and genuine human connection, emphasizing that love cannot be reduced to a hackable algorithm.

"Dating apps opened a new world for singles looking to find a partner. But over time, the process has become time consuming, exhausting and disheartening for many," said Katya Chernyak, co-founder and CEO FFWD Dating. "FFWD's solution is to fast-forward past all the uncertainty and deception of static profiles to show the real-life person as they respond to fun and thought-provoking prompts. It's like seeing a 'movie trailer' of each person, which allows the personality, vibe, charm and mannerisms of the individual to shine through, leading to more genuine connections and better first dates."

Further fueling disenchantment with apps is the fact that 80% of app users have had a negative experience ranging from fake profiles (36%), deceptive photos (33%), scams (32%), mismatched personalities (31%) and uncomfortable or dangerous encounters (22%). FFWD's goal is to reduce these pain points in modern dating and create authentic connections leading to better first dates and encounters.

"Every great dating journey begins with a great first date," emphasizes Victoria Todis, co-founder and Creative Director of FFWD Dating. "We are on a mission to make exceptional first dates a reality for all by providing tools that empower users to trust their instincts and forge connections more efficiently and confidently."

In line with its BFD Summer theme, FFWD invites the dating community to share their own #BFDs (Best First Dates) for a chance to win the ultimate BFD experience on FFWD. Users are encouraged to share their stories on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtags #BestFirstDate, #BFDate and #FFWD.

About FFWD Dating:

FFWD (Fast-Forward) Dating is the first and only platform designed to make dating optimistic again, for everyone. FFWD innovative in-app video profiles create the most honest, authentic, and trustworthy personal profiles, allowing users to find and vet their partner choices in the most human, intuitive way, and get them out into the real world – the good stuff – faster. FFWD levels the playing field for all daters and reduces risks of AI, Chat generated profiles and catfishing. FFWD Beta went live in Q2 2023, officially launching in June in NYC as its pilot city, with plans to scale nationally by year's end. FFWD is available for download in the App store. Join the FFWD community and experience BFDs (Better First Dates). Visit our website, check out our teaser video or follow us on Instagram and TikTok to learn more.

Methodological Notes:

The FFWD Dating Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US singles ages 18+, between May 30 and June 6, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

