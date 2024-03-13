Survey Finds: Over Three-quarters of Americans Urge "Big Food" to Prioritize Health Impact

As 70% of U.S. consumers are concerned about the negative health impact of UPFs, regulators are perceived as putting financial interest ahead of health protection

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over three-quarters of Americans, 77% to be exact, believe food manufacturers should be held accountable for the health impact their products have on consumers, emphasizing a growing demand for higher-quality ingredients and increased transparency amidst concern of corporate greed.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the health and wellness app Yuka and involving 2,000 U.S. consumers, also revealed that Americans perceive the financial interests of food manufacturers (36%) as a greater priority for U.S. food regulators compared to consumer health protection (22%), supply chain safety (21%), and transparency assurance (12%) - a concerning data point perhaps worsened by leading factors like rising obesity rates and frequent product recalls. In response, Yuka launched a new in-app feature in February 2024 able to alert consumers of recalled products.

Only 30% of those surveyed also found food manufacturers to be transparent with their product labeling. While respondents found food labels to be overall understandable (95%), helpful (84%), and to check them always (21%) or often (32%) when purchasing products, younger Americans, including Gen Z and Millennials, demonstrated a notably higher understanding of food labels compared to Boomers and the Silent Generation (65% and 58% versus 31% and 33%, respectively).

In line with these concerns, over half of those surveyed (55%) claimed to actively seek additional information online or through apps like Yuka to learn more about the ingredients on the labels of the products they purchase. The United States is Yuka's fastest-growing market, with 11 million active users, over 2 million daily scans, and 1.2 million new downloads since the beginning of 2024 - an all-time-high spike that could be attributed to growing concern over the health impact of a diet packed with processed foods.

Over 70% of respondents, in fact, expressed concern about the negative health impact of consuming processed or ultra-processed foods regularly. However, only 20% reported rarely or never consuming foods containing additives or other controversial ingredients, with younger generations more likely to admit frequent consumption. 19% of Gen Z claim to eat them "all the time," compared to 3% of Baby Boomers.

Notably, a mere 8% of respondents believed U.S. food products to be of superior quality compared to European counterparts, with 55% perceiving food regulations to be stricter in the European Union. The prevailing opinion attributes this disparity to corporate interests and financial motivations.

Despite these challenges, there is optimism among respondents, with 62% feeling confident in identifying products with excessive additives or controversial ingredients and 75% believing their purchasing habits can drive positive change in what manufacturers put in food products.

"Yuka has long been an advocate for consumer empowerment," says Julie Chapon, CEO and co-founder of Yuka. "The Yuka project was born with the mission of helping everyday people become more informed and educated about what they consume. Our aim is to foster a community of consumers who play an active role in driving positive change. It's heartening to witness the American public embrace this empowerment, particularly among Gen Zers, with a significant majority (73%) recognizing the potential of their voices to transform a food system dominated by overly processed options and corporate greed into one that focuses on health-forward choices."

As only 14% of respondents feel very protected by current regulations, it's evident that there is room for improvement to safeguard public health and restore faith in the U.S. food system.

Survey Methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Yuka between Feb. 16 and Feb. 21, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About Yuka:

Yuka is the groundbreaking mobile app trusted by more than 48 million users worldwide to scan the barcodes of food and personal care products and instantly receive a detailed breakdown of their ingredients, an overview of potential health impacts, and recommendations for healthier alternatives.

