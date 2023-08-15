Survey Finds That Improving Workpapers Tools and Processes Could Unlock Opportunities for Corporate Tax Professionals

News provided by

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

15 Aug, 2023, 08:52 ET

100-Plus Corporate Tax Practitioners Identify Workflow Challenges in Arizent/Bloomberg Tax Survey

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax, in collaboration with Arizent, today released survey results that explore the most urgent workflow challenges faced by tax professionals at large U.S. corporations. The results highlight opportunities for companies and organizations to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and job satisfaction within their tax departments through the optimization of workpapers processes and tools.

Continue Reading
Top Tax Workpapers Challenges, Per Bloomberg Tax - Arizent Survey
Top Tax Workpapers Challenges, Per Bloomberg Tax - Arizent Survey

Workpapers serve as the foundation of the tax department's workflow, playing a pivotal role in tax calculations supporting crucial tax deliverables such as provision, compliance, planning, and audits. However, outside of spreadsheets, few technology solutions exist that address the many challenges experienced by tax professionals in their workpapers, and those that do exist often do not work well together.

Among the key survey findings:

  • More than 92% of corporate tax accountants consider workpapers as critical or very important for supporting the overall tax lifecycle. However, only 36% of tax accountants expressed satisfaction with their current processes and tools for preparing and reviewing workpapers.
  • The majority of tax accountants face issues with managing data across key tax deliverables. These challenges include excess time spent manually cleaning and prepping source data, increased risk when updating tax calculations for multiple versions of source data, and an inability to trace calculations from the data all the way to the final computations.

The survey further explores the prevalence of challenges preparing and reviewing tax calculations in workpapers, including the need to keep calculations up to date with the latest tax law and to support calculations for internal and external review.

"Recognizing workpapers as a critical and discrete component of the tax workflow is an important step toward improving the entire tax lifecycle through technology," said Adam Schrom, product management director, Bloomberg Tax. "Given the recent and continued advances in technology, tax departments must also continue to evolve to become a strategic asset and deliver greater value to the business."

To view the survey results, please visit http://onb-tax.com/JQpA50PywN2.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Also from this source

Baker Tilly Joins Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program

Bloomberg Tax Provision Adds Data Transformation and Automation Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.