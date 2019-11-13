Survey Finds: This Simple Step Can Help You to Stick to your New Year's Resolution

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of the free LIFE mobile apps and educational science-based LIFE Apps site , today released findings from its recent holiday health survey of over 10,000 LifeOmic LIFE mobile app users.

LifeOmic conducted the survey to gain a better understanding of people's holiday health motivations and plans. Findings reveal the value in the relationship between health resolutions and one's support network, including:

Nearly 60% of respondents are more likely to stick to a lifestyle change if they tell someone about it

Respondents are five times more likely to commit to fasting in their New Year's resolutions if it's a joint resolution with family or friends

The survey findings support the LIFE mobile app's model which encourages users to publicly share their health journey and connect with others via social Circles to build community support. There are currently 60,000 Circles that allow users to set goals and check-in with friends and family in real-time.

"We incorporated the Circles feature into our LIFE mobile apps, knowing that community support is a predictor of improved health ," said Dr. Don Brown, CEO and founder of LifeOmic. "It is wonderful to see that people are aware of the health benefits of connection and that they are actively incorporating it into their holiday resolutions."

Other notable findings from LifeOmic's health survey, reveal the motives and trajectory of those fasting and/or dieting leading up to the holidays:

Nearly 70% of respondents plan on including fasting as a part of their New Year's resolutions

66% of users that diet or fast leading up to the holidays do so to offset the calories they will consume

LifeOmic's LIFE mobile apps are free and available on iOS and Android. The LIFE Fasting Tracker empowers users to securely record, track and share fasting habits. It also enables users to track their eating habits, monitor mood, and record parameters such as their weight, waist circumference, blood glucose, and ketones, to sustain and improve metabolic health. The recently released LIFE Extend app guides users in adopting five "pillars of health" that are scientifically demonstrated to stave off chronic diseases of aging and increase lifespan. The five pillars include physical activity, nutrition, mindfulness, sleep and intermittent fasting. Both apps include an extensive library of science-based educational content provided by a network of expert bloggers on the LIFE Apps site.

User data is securely stored on LifeOmic's Precision Health Cloud, a HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF© Certified platform. This same platform is used by leading precision health and cancer researchers to accelerate the development of cutting edge treatment.

Learn more and download the apps for iOS and Android at: https://lifeapps.io/apps/

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more, as well as JupiterOne, a SaaS security product for automating compliance and DevSecOps. The company's suite of consumer products include: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and Connect for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

Contact:

Emily Webb

BAM Communications

(858) 729-8483

emily@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE LifeOmic

Related Links

https://lifeomic.com

