Survey Finds Two-Thirds of GOP Voters Want to Keep or Strengthen Party's Pro-Life Platform

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action today released the results of a commissioned survey conducted by WPA Opinion Research showing that 66 percent of Republican voters agree that the party should keep (32%) or strengthen (34%) the platform position protecting unborn human life. Only 19 percent say the party should "talk about the issue less."

Additionally, the survey found 62 percent of GOP voters say the party's strong positions on unborn human life, strengthening the family, and religious freedom would impact their vote in the fall. On the issues of strengthening families and religious freedom, 74 percent want to see the party keep (23%) or strengthen (51%) the party's position.

On Monday, the Republican Platform Committee will meet to decide the 2024 Republican Party platform. Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins, who is serving as a platform delegate from Louisiana, made the following comments in response to the survey:

"This survey demonstrates a bold, clearly articulated platform that continues to embrace life, promotes the family, and defends religious freedom matters to voters.

"The platform not only gives insight to voters, it gives direction to Republican elected officials. According to research by Dr. Lee Payne, the parties follow their platforms. Between 1980 and 2004, Republican lawmakers followed their platform 82 percent of the time.

"As Ronald Reagan noted, 'There are cynics who say that a party platform is something that no one bothers to read, and it doesn't very often amount to much.' But he said 'a banner of bold unmistakable colors with no pale pastels' would reveal the difference between Republicans and the other party.

"America is an unprecedented place of moral and cultural confusion and is in dire need of leadership and moral clarity. The Republican Party must once again communicate a clear and hopeful contrast between the parties by painting a message for voters on the foundational issues--life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness--not in pale pastels but in bright, bold colors," concluded Perkins.

Family Research Council Action, in conjunction with scores of other conservative groups, last week launched of the Platform Integrity Project. This coalition seeks to work with the RNC and the Trump campaign for an open process that will help ensure the preservation of the GOP's solidly conservative platform that contains longstanding pro-life, pro-family, and pro-Israel planks.

SOURCE Family Research Council Action