Survey from CareerBuilder Reveals Half of Employees Feel They Have "Just a Job" Amid Heightened Career Expectations

Employers are struggling to navigate tight labor pools due to the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. CareerBuilder helps businesses find and hire top talent by streamlining the entire hiring process, and recently conducted this survey to gain insights to both newly hired and tenured employees' expectations for how they want to be treated throughout the entire employment journey. These survey results will help employers deliver the next-gen hiring and benefits needed to attract and retain modern employees.



The national surveys, which were conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder from December 20, 2018 to January 16, 2019, included representative samples of 1,021 hiring managers and human resource managers and 1,010 full-time U.S. workers across industries and company sizes in the private sector.

"We are pleased to see prospects remain strong for job seekers," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "Job candidates are in the driver's seat and are considering much more than salary when applying for jobs. Benefits, location and commute time are increasingly important factors. To attract and retain talent, hiring managers will need to meet workers' hiring, onboarding and career expectations and provide the perks, work-life balance and career advancement opportunities they demand."

Key Findings

CareerBuilder's survey reveals the following insights to why employees left their last job, and what they find most important when considering whether to apply for and stay at a job.

Many employees want to get ahead in their career but aren't offered educational opportunities to learn the skills needed to do so. Only 32% of employees are satisfied with the opportunities for career advancement and just 37% are satisfied with the training and learning opportunities at their current company, and the majority (58%) think their company does not offer enough opportunities to learn new skills and help them move up in their career. If offered, 73% of employees whose companies do not currently offer educational opportunities or workshops outside of work hours say they would be likely to participate if they were available.



To fill vacant roles, an increasing number of companies are training workers who may not have the skills needed but do have potential for higher-skill jobs. Fifty-six percent of employers have paid for employees to get skills-based training or continued education outside the office so they can move up to a higher-skill job within their organization, and a growing number of companies will need to invest in training as they revamp their offerings to compete for talent.





Research Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder among 1,021 hiring and human resource managers ages 18 and over (employed full-time, not self-employed, non-government, including 312 HR managers) and 1,010 employees ages 18 and over (employed full-time, not self-employed, non-government) between December 20, 2018 and January 16, 2019. Data for employers were weighted where necessary by company size and job level and data for employees were weighted where necessary by gender, age, race/ethnicity, region, income, education, and industry to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the population.

About CareerBuilder®

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. A known disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. Specializing in talent acquisition recruiting platforms, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that strives to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first- century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.harrisinsights.com.

1 This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder and SilkRoad among 1,138 hiring managers ages 18 and over (employed full-time, not self-employed) and 1,114 employees ages 18 and over (employed full-time, not self-employed) between June 21 and July 16, 2018.

