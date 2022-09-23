SURVEY: Gen Z Wants Brands to Deliver More Interactive Live Video Experiences

Spotty internet and video quality are the top challenges for these experiences, according to a new study from Agora

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the results of a commissioned study that examines how Gen Z consumers are engaging with brands that use interactive live video through their own platforms or via third-party apps, like TikTok, Twitch and Instagram. The study is released ahead of RTE2022 , the world's largest conference exploring real-time engagement (RTE) technologies, set to take place from October 10 to October 12, 2022.

Interactive live video includes live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis, and streamer(s) can interact with their audiences in real-time. These video solutions are being implemented across different facets of entertainment and business, creating opportunities for brands, companies, entertainers, creators, and developers to engage with audiences, customers and fans in new and interesting ways.

For the study, Agora surveyed over 1,500 Gen Z consumers to get their thoughts on live interactive video. Key results include:

Over Half are More Likely to Engage With Brands Using Live Interactive Video

More than half of respondents (51%) agreed they would be more likely to engage with a company or brand that uses interactive live videos and experiences to connect with audiences. Thirty-five percent were neutral and just 14% disagreed.

When it comes to watching live televised events – such as concerts, sports or award shows – 53% of Gen Z agreed they would prefer watching with interactive video features so they can engage with friends and other viewers with similar interests during the event. Thirteen percent disagreed and 34% were neutral.

Bad internet connection (56%) and video quality (54%) are the most recognized challenges Gen Z sees when using mobile app-based live video experiences. Forty percent see glitches, bugs and crashing as a challenge, as well as phone hardware (36%) and data usage costs (30%).

"Gen Z consumers want brands to embrace the technology they use everyday – including interactive live video and streaming," said Tony Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of Agora. "Whether they use interactive live video through their own brand-centric platforms or through third-party mobile apps, there is a huge opportunity to connect with Gen Z on their terms using this technology."

