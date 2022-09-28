SURVEY: Gen Z Wants More Apps to Include Interactive Live Video

YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram are leading the pack but Gen Z still believes interactive live video is underused

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced the results of a commissioned study that examines Gen Z preferences in mobile app-based interactive live video. The study is released ahead of Agora's flagship event RTE2022 , the world's largest conference exploring RTE technologies, set to take place from October 10 to October 12, 2022.

Interactive live video includes live-streaming video where the audience can react with chat or emojis, and streamer(s) can interact with their audiences in real-time. These video solutions are being implemented across different facets of entertainment and business, creating opportunities to engage with audiences, customers and fans in new and interesting ways.

For the study, Agora surveyed over 1,500 Gen Z consumers to get their thoughts on live interactive video. Over 80% (83%) of the respondents said they were familiar with interactive live video features before taking the survey. Additional key results include:

Entertainment and social media dominate on interactive live video

When asked to identify the types of mobile apps that typically deliver interactive live video features:

75% said entertainment apps, like YouTube and TikTok

74% said social media apps, like Facebook and Instagram

51% said communication apps, like FaceTime and WhatsApp

50% said gaming apps, like Twitch and Discord

"To no one's surprise, entertainment and social media are leading the way on interactive live video features," said Tony Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of Agora. "They have mainstreamed interactivity in live streaming, with Gen Z now expecting it across all live video experiences."

Mobile app categories that don't typically deliver interactive live video features, according to the respondents, include:

33% said shopping apps, like Amazon Live and Bambuser

30% said workplace apps, like Zoom and Slack

17% said education apps, like Khan Academy and Quizlet

13% said healthcare apps, like ZocDoc and Doctors on Demand

"Given the value of interactive live streaming to younger audiences, other mobile app categories, from education to healthcare, need to consider integrating these features, as well," added Zhao. "Companies slow walking Gen Z preferences will get left behind."

Relatedly, Agora's study found that Gen Z thinks many apps are underusing interactive live video. When asked which app categories are underusing interactive live video, 2-in-5 (42%) said entertainment apps, despite its lead. A similar number (41%) said the same for social apps. Meanwhile, 30% said shopping apps are underusing it, followed by education (29%), healthcare (26%) and workplace (25%) apps.

"Gen Z wants more interactive live video experiences across all of the apps they use and, in general, they feel existing experiences can be more robust," said Zhao.

Interactive live video will be discussed in-depth at RTE2022 , the world's largest conference exploring RTE technologies.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.

