Survey: Healthcare Industry Will Continue to Embrace Digital Healthcare Platforms in 2021

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteworth , a first-of-its-kind transformative virtual care delivery platform, today released findings of their latest survey highlighting the ways in which digital medicine platforms helped organizations navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the more than 250 medical professionals surveyed, two-thirds (68%) believe that healthcare organizations will continue engaging with patients via digital healthcare platforms post-pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for America's healthcare community. For a growing number of health systems and group practices around the country, greater use of digital medicine platforms will continue to be a way to treat patients effectively without a disruption in care due to pandemic-related factors. 86% of those surveyed felt that digital medicine platforms have greatly stepped-up their ability to deliver care and increase efficacy with their patients. Additionally, 47% noted that having a specialized data report that gives an overall view of the patient's medical history was a key element in navigating the challenges that arose due to the pandemic.

"The survey results reinforce what we here at Noteworth have been saying all along; the availability of transformative virtual care tools allows providers to have greater engagement with and accountability for their patients and care team," said Justin Williams, Co-founder and CEO of Noteworth. "In 2021, we expect to see even more of a focus on the importance of platforms like Noteworth, where clinicians are equipped with longitudinal patient data allowing them to deliver more personalized and proactive care that reduces the demand of costly care points and improves health outcomes."

A majority of respondents (59%) said that the most significant benefit of using digital medicine platforms are remote monitoring and management for improved care. In addition, 56% said that patient engagement was a key advantage while another 49% said better access to care played a big part in the benefits of digital medicine.

85% of healthcare providers noted social distancing as a way in which they have worked to protect patient safety during COVID-19

50% said that virtual video visits were the most important for healthcare providers to deliver the best virtual care services through a digital healthcare platform

Noteworth provides a comprehensive and scalable virtual care delivery platform that enables continuous, high-touch patient care and engagement across multiple specialties and chronic conditions. The platform combines patient engagement and behavioral interventions with built-in alerts to increase touchpoints and pass key information to clinical staff to facilitate proactive interventions, improve patient outcomes, and decrease care costs. To learn more about Noteworth, visit our website.

Survey Methodology: This SurveyMonkey online survey was conducted in December 2020. The survey sampled more than 250 U.S.-based healthcare professionals.

About Noteworth

Noteworth, a Digital Healthcare Delivery SaaS pioneer, modernizes digital medicine delivery operations. Our innovative cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant platform provides unprecedented healthcare data collection, assessment and proactive intervention for remote patient monitoring, with a focus on patient engagement. Noteworth enriches the ambulatory patient experience and allows clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses by easily and effectively producing and managing the data that confirms superior clinical outcomes, reducing cost of care and improving patient safety and satisfaction. Noteworth is a privately held company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. To learn more about Noteworth please visit www.noteworth.com

