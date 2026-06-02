Survey: Job Satisfaction Hits Record High, Despite Growing Divides Across Gender, Income, and AI Use

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Job satisfaction among US workers reached a record high in 2026, continuing a steady climb over 16 consecutive years. That's according to new research from The Conference Board.

The survey found that 69% of US workers are satisfied with their jobs overall—the highest level since the organization began tracking it in 1987.

But beneath the headline number, the findings reveal a more uneven reality: Satisfaction gains are concentrated among higher-income workers, men, and workers confident in AI's impact on their careers. On the other hand, women, lower-income workers, and workers lagging in AI adoption are more likely to report lower satisfaction.

"Rather than growing enthusiasm for the job itself, overall satisfaction reaching a high may reflect that workers are grateful to be employed amid widespread uncertainty. Underneath the hood, the data shows divides across compensation, advancement opportunities, and confidence about the future of work. Organizations that focus only on overall satisfaction scores risk overlooking the workers who are falling behind," said Allan Schweyer, Principal Researcher, Human Capital, The Conference Board.

Key findings include:

US worker job satisfaction reached a historic high.

Overall job satisfaction rose to 68.9% in 2026, the highest level recorded in the survey's 39-year history. It's up slightly from 68.3% in 2025.

Satisfaction has climbed steadily for 16 consecutive years since reaching a low of 42.6% in 2010 during the aftermath of the Great Recession.

However, satisfaction with individual job elements averaged just 59%, suggesting overall satisfaction may mask frustrations with pay, advancement, and benefits.

Women reported lower satisfaction than men across nearly every job element.

Male respondents reported higher satisfaction on 26 of 27 job satisfaction elements.

Work-life balance was the only category where women reported higher satisfaction than men.

The largest gender gaps appeared in wages (+7.2 percentage points), health plans (+7.0 points), pension/retirement benefits (+6.3 points), and promotion policy (+6.2 points).

AI use generally improved job satisfaction, but confidence gaps remain.

Nearly four in 10 workers (39.3%) said use of advanced AI tools improved their job satisfaction.

Workers who said AI made them more confident about their career prospects also reported substantially higher engagement, belonging, mental health, and intent to stay.

At the same time, 6.7% of workers said AI use reduced their job satisfaction, signaling potential risks for organizations deploying AI without sufficient support and training.

"AI is quickly becoming a differentiator in the workforce," said Matt Rosenbaum, Principal Researcher, Human Capital, The Conference Board. "Workers who feel confident about AI's effects on their careers are more engaged, more optimistic, and more likely to stay. To avoid widening workforce divides, organizations need to pair AI adoption with training, support, and clear pathways for career growth."

Income was the strongest demographic driver of satisfaction.

Overall satisfaction ranged from 45.3% among workers in households earning under $25,000 to 76% among workers earning $150,000 or more.

Workers in households earning under $50,000 reported the lowest engagement, belonging, and intent to stay of any income group.

Dissatisfaction with promotion policy and bonus plans remained widespread across income levels, suggesting structural concerns around advancement and rewards.

To improve workforce satisfaction and resilience, CHROs and business leaders should:

Analyze satisfaction drivers at the employee-segment level rather than relying solely on overall averages.

Review compensation, benefits, and promotion pathways as part of an integrated workforce strategy.

Pair AI adoption with training, manager guidance, and clear communication around career advancement opportunities.

Expand access to flexibility, career development, and advancement pathways for lower-income workers.

Track employee engagement, belonging, and intent to stay alongside satisfaction metrics to identify emerging risks.

"Workers value flexibility, career growth, and strong leadership," said Diana Scott, US Human Capital Center Leader, The Conference Board. "Organizations that invest in those areas—not just compensation—will be better positioned to retain talent and strengthen engagement over the long term."

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the Member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's Ahead®. Founded in 1916, we are a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. TCB.org l Learn about Membership

SOURCE The Conference Board