Survey Launched to Understand the Pandemic's Impact on Mental Health & Substance Use

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) is assessing how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted St. Mary's County community members' mental health and substance use, or behavioral health.

Community members are encouraged to take this quick, anonymous survey . Aggregate data will be used to help local behavioral health providers and community organizations expand their services as needed and develop new support resources for residents.

Visit WellCheck.us for more info.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on all of our lives in many ways," said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary's County Health Officer. "We are thankful for our partnership with WellCheck to better understand how the past couple years have affected mental health and use of drugs within our community. This information will help us work with our local partners to build the treatment services and support resources our community members may need to recover."

"We passionately support the St. Mary's County Health Department's efforts to assess the ever changing impacts the pandemic has had on mental health and substance abuse in their community," said Mr. Christopher Nickerson, CEO of WellCheck. "The WellCheck anonymous survey tool will assist in providing valuable insights for the Health Department."

For more information on healthy coping skills and resources, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-coping .

Backed by more than 30 years of enterprise compliance technology and safety experience, WellCheck provides a full portfolio of solutions designed to protect, prepare and secure with an all-in-one platform. WellCheck's software was designed specifically to help schools, institutions, and organizations virtually check on anyone in a matter of seconds through HIPAA-compliant health assessments and safety alerts. Whether it be vaccination document collection and verification, COVID-19 negative test upload compliance, behavioral health screening or community-wide mass communication, WellCheck reduces significant administrative burden by systematically distributing internal procedures and protocols with an automated, customizable screening platform that allows organizations and businesses to effectively mitigate risk and route resources. For more information, please visit www.wellcheck.us or email [email protected].

