[Survey] Loneliness Has Increased 314% as a Result of COVID-19 Safety Measures More Than 2 Years into Pandemic

Loneliness increased despite loosening restrictions; Millennials continue to be the most lonely, Baby Boomers least; women lonelier than men

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roots Of Loneliness Project released the results of a second independent and anonymous online survey of 1,081 respondents conducted to explore the ways that social distancing, shelter-in-place orders, and personal safety measures during COVID-19 have affected loneliness in people predominantly across the United States two years into the pandemic, comparing the results to their previous survey in 2020.

Survey Highlights:

Loneliness nearly tripled (+181%) at the beginning of the pandemic (first wave), rising +314.5% as of 2022 despite a loosening of restrictions and safety measures: 85.8% reported struggling with loneliness at least some of the time in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic, compared to just 20.7% prior to when it began

85.8% reported struggling with loneliness at least some of the time in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic, compared to just 20.7% prior to when it began Women's loneliness higher, increased more than men: 18.4% of women reported struggling with feelings of loneliness prior; 90.7% (+413%) reported struggling with loneliness in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic. 22.4% of men reported struggling with feelings of loneliness prior; 79.1% (+253%) reported struggling with loneliness in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic

18.4% of women reported struggling with feelings of loneliness prior; 90.7% (+413%) reported struggling with loneliness in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic. 22.4% of men reported struggling with feelings of loneliness prior; 79.1% (+253%) reported struggling with loneliness in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic Millennials loneliest overall, Boomers least; But, Boomers/Gen X saw largest increase in loneliness: 76.7% of Baby Baby Boomers (+331%), 85.6% of Generation X (+309%) and 88.1% of Millennials (+190%) struggled with loneliness at least some of the time in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic compared to before it began

76.7% of Baby Baby Boomers (+331%), 85.6% of Generation X (+309%) and 88.1% of Millennials (+190%) struggled with loneliness at least some of the time in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic compared to before it began COVID-19 safety measures continue to play a significant role in feelings of loneliness: 41% of all survey respondents (41.1% of Baby Boomers, 43.7% of Generation X, 41% of Millennials) said that they often felt lonely or disconnected from others as the result of social distancing, shelter-in-place orders, or other safety measures (like mask wearing) in 2022, more than two full years into the pandemic.

Additional Comments and Complete Survey Results:

"As part of our ongoing coverage on loneliness during the pandemic and as it waned during various stages of re-opening, we wanted to explore how feelings of loneliness were changing," Chris Fernandez, CEO of The Roots Of Loneliness Project, explained.

"What we found really surprised us. Despite certain parts of the country opening up and having more lax masking or social distancing standards (or none at all), loneliness actually became more pervasive."

"Some really staggering statistics included the fact that loneliness rose four times higher (+314%) over the course of the pandemic compared to before it began, and over 90% of women reported feeling lonely, despite loosening restrictions," he added.

→ For an in-depth look at the complete survey results, anonymous quotes from respondents you can use in your story, and a full analysis, visit:

https://www.rootsofloneliness.com/covid-19-loneliness-survey

About The Roots Of Loneliness Project COVID-19 Loneliness Survey:

To examine the specific ways that shelter-in-place and social distancing during COVID-19 affected people's loneliness and to what extent, The Roots Of Loneliness Project independently, anonymously, and informally surveyed 1,081 people online about their personal experiences between March 5, 2022, and September 3, 2022. Complete survey statistics available upon request.

About The Roots Of Loneliness Project:

The Roots Of Loneliness Project is a comprehensive database of loneliness – written through the experiences of those coping with it – to create an ever-evolving resource dedicated to cataloging, exploring, educating, and providing resources for 100+ types of loneliness.

