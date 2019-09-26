Survey Looks At Popularity Of Wellness Benefits Among Employers, Staff

In addition, the research found that 71% of companies plan to provide incentives such as bonuses, profit-sharing and spot awards in the year ahead. In fact, many of those firms expect to increase the dollar amount (43%) or frequency (41%) of these rewards, and 33% anticipate adding new offerings in this area.

View an infographic of employee wellness programs and incentives.

"More and more companies are focused on all aspects of well-being in their recruitment and retention efforts," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director for Robert Half. "Offering benefits like health insurance is just one piece of the puzzle. Resources like stress management and retirement planning seminars help workers balance professional and personal priorities."

McDonald added, "In addition to providing competitive benefits and perks packages, employers can also keep staff motivated by giving them regular bonuses and other rewards tied to job performance."

Additional findings:

According to workers, the most valued wellness offerings include access to fitness facilities or programs (24%), ergonomic evaluations and equipment (22%), and incentives for engaging in healthy behavior (18%).

Flexible work schedules or telecommuting options (50%), paid parental leave (47%), and employee discounts (42%) are the most common perks offered at companies.

Firms with 250 or more employees are more likely to have mental and financial wellness benefits and cover at least some of the costs of these programs than organizations with 20 to 249 employees.

In a separate survey of workers, health insurance, retirement savings plans match, and parking and commuting benefits were identified as the most used benefits, perks and incentives.

For more information on compensation and hiring trends, download the Robert Half 2020 Salary Guides.

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from more than 1,000 HR managers at companies with 20 or more employees and more than 2,000 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in North America.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

