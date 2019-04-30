Survey: Majority Of Job Seekers Receive Multiple Employment Offers While Job Searching

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies shouldn't assume that their job offer is a candidate's only option, new research suggests. A new survey of workers from global financial recruitment firm Robert Half Finance & Accounting found nearly six in 10 job seekers (59 percent) have received two or more offers simultaneously when applying for jobs.

Job Offers Aplenty

The competition for talent is tough, and candidates rarely wait long when they receive a great offer. A majority of professionals surveyed (58 percent) reported making their decision in two or fewer days. The top five reasons job seekers accepted one offer over another include:

Salary Benefits Advancement potential Commute Position's responsibilities or challenges

"Companies hiring today need to know their top candidate is likely someone else's top pick as well," said Steve Saah, executive director of Robert Half Finance & Accounting. "Salary is the number-one factor for many professionals looking to make a career move, so employers should put together a compelling compensation package right away. In-demand professionals have options, and you may not have a second chance to make a better offer."

Saah continued, "Job seekers in the enviable position of receiving more than one employment offer should keep in mind what prompted their job search in the first place. Was the primary goal a higher salary, greater flexibility or a more manageable commute? Make sure the offer you accept meets those needs."

