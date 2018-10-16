Survey: Majority Of Workers Comfortable Looking For New Job While Employed

Very comfortable 44% Somewhat comfortable 34% Somewhat uncomfortable 17% Very uncomfortable 6% 101%*

Respondents were also asked about the likelihood that they would conduct job search activities from their current workplace. Their responses:

Very likely 34% Somewhat likely 30% Not very likely 20% Not likely at all 15% 99%*

*Responses do not total 100 percent due to rounding.

The survey revealed that professionals ages 18 to 34 are the most open to conducting job search activities at work (72 percent), compared to those ages 35 to 54 (63 percent) and 55 and older (46 percent).

In addition, the research showed men are more likely to conduct job search activities from the workplace (72 percent) than women (55 percent).

"Looking for a new opportunity during business hours can be risky and potentially threaten current job security," cautions Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps. "While it's OK to pursue new opportunities while employed, a search should never interfere with your current job. Schedule interviews during lunch breaks or outside of business hours, and avoid posting anything on social media that indicates you're on the market.

"Respect your current employer during the process. Using office equipment and resources for your job hunt isn't professional or ethical," Steinitz added. "Consider working with a staffing firm to explore new opportunities without the potential distractions that could impact your job performance."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Accountemps and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 1,000 U.S. workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments.

About Accountemps

Accountemps, a Robert Half company, is the world's first and largest specialized staffing service for temporary accounting, finance and bookkeeping professionals. The staffing firm has more than 300 locations worldwide. More resources, including job search services and the company's blog, can be found at roberthalf.com/accountemps.

