Survey Management Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Alchemer, Checkbox Technology, Ipsos Group, Momentive, SurveyLegend & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Survey Management Market Research Report by Type (Offline and Online), Application Industry, Deployment, End User, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Survey Management Market size was estimated at USD 2,213.95 million in 2022, USD 2,718.84 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 11,555.04 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.94%.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Research Based Approach To Identify Loopholes

Low Cost Of Questioning And Processing

Restraints

Concern For Inappropriate And Misleading Questions

Opportunities

Technology Leading To Innovation

Potential Demand Due To the Increasing Use Of Drone Surveys In Telecom And Construction

Challenges

Complexity In Adding Human Touch For Projecting Emotions

Market Share Analysis:

The publisher offers market share analysis by the key player considering their contribution to the overall market. It is indicative of how well a vendor is doing in the space compared to its competitors. The methodology behind the estimation of value generated from market revenue utilizes multiple data pointers that combine primary and secondary sources. It provides the prospect for horizontal strategic integration opportunities and the insight needed to decide on potential market entry/exit for the vendors.

Company Usability Profiles:

The market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of a large number of international and regional players in the market. The market has witnessed increased competition between vendors based on the pricing model, technology differentiation, brand name, quality of service, price differentiation, and technical expertise.

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Survey Management Market, including Alchemer LLC, Checkbox Technology, Inc., Forsta group, Ipsos Group S.A, IT-BLOCKS, Momentive Inc., Qualtrics, QuestionPro Inc., Rotator Software C.A., SmartSurvey Ltd, SoftExpert, Sogolytics LLC, SurveyLegend AB, Surveypal, Voxco, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd..

This research report categorizes the survey management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Type

Offline

Online

Application Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Building, Construction & Real Estate

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premise

End User

Large Enterprises

SMEs

