Survey: More Than 60 Million American Homeowners Plan to Dig This Spring -- Here's How to Stay Safe Before Breaking Ground

Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc. Urges Homeowners to Contact 811 Before Every Digging Project to Protect Communities

and Prevent Costly Damages

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring digging season is here, and it's a busy one. In observance of April as National Safe Digging Month, Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc dba Pennsylvania 811 is reminding everyone to contact 811 before breaking ground this season – and a new national survey shows just how high the stakes are. Nearly three in four American homeowners (74%) plan to tackle an outdoor project involving digging this spring, translating to an estimated more than 60 million households breaking ground across the country. Concerningly, an estimated 10 million+ homeowners plan to dig without first contacting 811 – the designated call-before-you-dig service that helps prevent dangerous and costly utility strikes.

Striking an underground utility line – whether gas, electric, water, sewer or communications – can cause serious injury, service disruptions for entire neighborhoods and repair bills that could outpace any DIY savings. And utilities are often shallower than people expect: Lines can be buried just inches below the surface, well within reach of a garden spade or fence post.

"With tens of millions of digging projects planned this year, the scale of activity alone makes safe digging practices more important than ever," said Bill Kiger, President and CEO of Pennsylvania 811. "Contacting 811 takes just a few minutes, and it can prevent a disaster. There is no project too small to warrant that call."

The survey also found that the most common reason homeowners skip contacting 811 is assuming their project is too shallow to pose a risk – a misconception that continues to put people and property in harm's way. From planting a tree to installing a mailbox to setting up a backyard fence, no digging project is exempt from the risk of hitting an underground utility.

Safe Digging Steps for Homeowners

To prevent utility damage and ensure safety, Pennsylvania 811 urges homeowners to follow these key steps before starting any digging project:

Contact 811 a few days before digging—regardless of the project size or depth.

Plan ahead—Submit an 811 request early in the week for weekend projects, ensuring enough time for marking.

Confirm all utility lines are marked before beginning work.

Adjust project plans if necessary—Consider relocating projects if they are too close to marked utility lines.

Verify 811 contact with hired contractors—Ensure they have requested utility markings before any work begins.

Learn more at www.811beforeyoudig.com.

How 811 Works

Everyone who contacts 811 before digging is connected to a local 811 center, which communicates the request to utility companies in the area. Professional locators will then visit the site and mark the approximate location of underground utilities using color-coded paint or flags. Once the area is marked, it is safe to begin digging while carefully avoiding the designated lines.

"Making a quick 811 request before digging is a simple step that can prevent dangerous and costly mistakes," added Bill Kiger. "By spreading awareness and encouraging responsible digging practices, we can keep communities safe and prevent unnecessary utility disruptions."

For more information on safe digging and the 811 process, visit www.paonecall.org.

About Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc

We are a service company dedicated to minimizing utility service interruptions, reducing on-the-job injuries and deaths, promoting a higher level of public safety and protecting the environment.

Since its inception in 1972, Pennsylvania 811 has increased its membership from 6 utilities in one county to over 3,780 underground facility owner/operators in all 67 counties from the following industries: cable television, electric, gas, propane, Marcellus shale, pipeline, sewer, telecommunications, telephone, water and government, including state, county, city, borough, townships of the 1st class, townships of the 2nd class, and municipal authorities. Members also include private master meter companies, manufactured housing communities, and private entities, such as schools, hospitals, manufacturing sites, and others owning underground facilities which cross public roads.

About Common Ground Alliance

CGA is a member-driven association of nearly 4,000 damage prevention professionals spanning every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices. CGA has established itself as the preeminent source of damage prevention data and information in an effort to reduce damages to underground facilities in North America through shared responsibility among all stakeholders. For more information, visit CGA on the web at http://www.commongroundalliance.com.

About the survey

Online survey among 619 US Homeowners, aged 18+ fielded between Feb.26-27, 2026. The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey Audience on behalf of CGA. The margin of error based on a 95% confidence level is +/- 4%.

SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.