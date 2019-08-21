Survey: More than Two-Thirds of Millennial Women Have Turned Down Sex Because of Concerns About Vaginal Scent

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vagisil released findings from its Vagisil Scentsus, a survey1 of 1,000 women on a topic often taboo – vaginal scent. The survey aims to destigmatize the topic, help women overcome any misgivings about what smells "normal" and be unapologetic about the realities of everything from vaginal scent to crotch sweat.

"Vagisil is on a mission to create a more open dialogue about vaginal health topics that many women say they are uncomfortable discussing, even with their closest girlfriends," said Vagisil CEO Keech Combe Shetty. "We want women to find comfort in the fact that they're not alone, and to be confident and shameless about talking about their needs and wants as it relates to their vaginal health."

The Vagisil Scentsus revealed:

Scent Sense

Vaginal scent is not something many women talk about:

Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of women have felt insecure about their vaginal scent.

While more than half (54 percent) of women have discussed vaginal scent with someone, particularly their partner (31 percent) or a friend (26 percent), many women don't have these conversations (46 percent).

Women, on the whole, are highly attuned to the fact that scent can be affected by health and lifestyle changes, including menstruation (62 percent), diet (45 percent) and sex (40 percent).

Sex and Scent

Women are letting their own shame get in the way of their sexual pleasure:

Nearly three in five (58 percent) women have avoided intimacy because they lacked confidence in their vaginal scent, including more than two-thirds (69 percent) of Millennial women .

Half (50 percent) of women have avoided receiving oral sex because they weren't confident about their vaginal scent.

Nearly all women (94 percent) say body scent is important to romantic and sexual attraction, including three in five (60 percent) who say it is very important.

Summertime Sweat

"Swamp crotch" isn't just something men deal with:

The sweltering summer months definitely take a toll. More than 7 in 10 (71 percent) have experienced "swamp crotch" during summer, including more than a third (35 percent) who experience it weekly or more.

More than 3 in 5 (63 percent) have worried about swamp crotch, especially at the gym (38 percent). Other times women feel a little muggy include while traveling (26 percent) and at work (23 percent).

"One of the questions I get most from my patients is, 'am I normal down there?' and an overwhelming majority of the time, the answer is yes," said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, M.D, a board certified ob/GYN. "Women should feel comfortable saying the word 'vagina,' talking about their vaginal scent and discussing with their doctor questions or concerns regarding vaginal health. It is a normal part of life."

Continued Minkin, "When it comes to caring for vaginal area, you want to look for products that are hypoallergenic, paraben-free and are pH-friendly, like the Vagisil Scentsitive Scents line."

The Vagisil Scentsitive Scents® Collection provides clinically tested products that are specially formulated with a woman's pH in mind. All products provide skin-friendly scent for your most sensitive intimate skin. Available in different fragrances – White Jasmine and Peach Blossom – the new additions to the line include:

Vagisil Bath Bombs : V-friendly and formulated with naturally-derived ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil that calms and soothes for relaxing all-body bath experience

: V-friendly and formulated with naturally-derived ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil that calms and soothes for relaxing all-body bath experience Vagisil Dry Wash: Provides on-the-go freshness without the need for water; contains only three ingredients and won't leave any white residue on your underwear or panty liner

"Not unlike the choice to wear deodorant or not, we know some women are comfortable with their natural scent as-is. But we speak with women around the world who are looking for healthy ways to feel fresher and more confident," said Combe Shetty. "Those are the women Vagisil is creating fun, effective, clinically-tested solutions for — without shame or judgment. The Scentsus shows that we still have a way to go to lessen the taboo around vaginal scent for most women."

For additional information about Vagisil's mission to be shameless about vaginal health or to learn more about the Vagisil Scentsitive Scent product line, visit vagisil.com.

About Combe Inc

Combe Inc. is a manufacturer of "the world's most personal personal care products", including Vagisil® intimate health care products, Just For Men® hair color, Sea-Bond® oral care products, Brylcreem®, Aqua Velva®, Lectric Shave® men's grooming products, and Williams Mug® soap. Combe, a privately held multinational company, founded in 1949, is in its third generation of Combe family leadership. Combe's global headquarters is in White Plains, N.Y.

1 Survey of 1,000 nationally representative U.S. women ages 18-65 in July 2019 conducted by Wakefield Research for Vagisil

MEDIA CONTACT:

Taylor Roberts

HUNTER

(212) 679-6600 ext 340

troberts@hunterpr.com

SOURCE Vagisil