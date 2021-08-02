Survey of 200 SMBs & Enterprises Reveals IT Challenges & Opportunities Post-COVID

As companies prepare for a post-COVID era, the findings from this survey help them prepare and strategize solutions. Tweet this

The Anunta DesktopReady survey breaks the findings into five key categories:

IT Challenges

Work-from-home technology

Company size

Overhaul of desktop technology

Awareness gap relating to desktop architecture

Of the challenges, survey respondents identified two critical barriers in realizing their IT goals: security and cost. Though these challenges are not anything new and have been long at the top of IT decision-makers' minds, what's notable is just how far these two areas of concern outrank other identified challenges. The findings indicate that businesses need, above all else, IT solutions that enhance security while keeping costs low.

The survey's findings also reiterate:

Emerging IT technology needs to support whole teams of remote workers.

Larger companies are already using public cloud infrastructure like Azure while SMBs continue to look for ways to capitalize on the newest trends.

Companies of all sizes want to upgrade their IT infrastructures and improve their understanding of desktop solutions.

Ashish Bambroo, Chief Revenue Officer at Anunta DesktopReady, said: "We are proud to present these survey findings digging into the IT challenges of the modern workforce. Learning that SMBs and enterprise organizations alike are ready for new IT infrastructure and diverging from traditional desktops to cloud computing comes as no surprise, especially amidst the global pandemic. With a deep commitment to data security, DesktopReady is poised to provide modern digital workspaces for businesses of all sizes at an affordable price point."

Maintaining up-to-date IT solutions has always been a challenge for businesses. However, as companies struggle to prepare their IT infrastructures for a post-COVID era, they are inhibited by uncertainty in this regard. The findings in this report help decision-makers prepare for challenges and strategize ways to overcome them.

