Survey of 288,000 Reveals Resurgence of Rock and Alternative as Top Workout Tunes

News provided by

Gymless

03 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

This preference for rock music contradicts larger societal trends that have seen hip-hop and electronic music become top-charting genres. Rock music may be undergoing a cultural "comeback" within fitness communities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of 288,000 fitness enthusiasts conducted by Gymless.org unveiled a surprising shift in workout music preferences, with rock and alternative music leading the charge.

Rock and alternative music emerged as the top choice for workout tunes, with a commanding 43.1% of the vote from respondents. This preference was notably higher than both hip-hop (22.6%) and high-energy EDM (19.5%).

Continue Reading
Survey results
Survey results

Despite hip-hop and pop dominating the Billboard Top 40 charts, and with mainstream American music streaming data and previous surveys indicating its dominance in fitness spaces, this latest survey hints at a possible cultural reversion. Rock and alternative music, known for their energetic and timeless appeal, might be witnessing a comeback in the American fitness community.

The survey results underscore rock music's resilience as a cultural force. Despite the dominance of genres like hip-hop in recent years, the raw energy of rock still resonates with a significant number of fitness enthusiasts.

Commenting on the findings, Liam Hunt, one of the survey's co-authors, stated: "Our poll indicates that a significant 43.1% of fitness enthusiasts resonate with rock and alternative music during their workouts. This ebb and flow of musical preferences not only underscores the cyclical nature of cultural trends but also the deep connection between music, movement, and the mood of an era."

About Gymless.org:
Gymless.org is a leading online resource for calisthenics and bodyweight fitness information, offering free educational content for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

Survey Highlights:

  • 43.1% of respondents favored Rock and Alternative music
  • Reggae and Tropical Vibes was the least favored (<2%)
  • 22.6% favored Hip-Hop and Rap while 19.5% favored High-Energy EDM
  • The survey points to the lasting popularity of rock music, and a potential shift in cultural preferences for rock amid a market dominated by hip-hop

See the complete report at:
https://gymless.org/survey-finds-43-1-of-people-prefer-to-work-out-to-rock-music/

Media Contact:
Amine Rahal
+1 (647) 348-4995

SOURCE Gymless

Also from this source

New Survey Finds 52.6% of People Prefer Working Out OUTSIDE the Gym

New Survey of 285,000 Fitness Enthusiasts Reveals People's #1 Muscular Goal is 'Chiseled Abs'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.