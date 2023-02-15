Survey of the European Denim Fairs for Spring/Summer 2024: Optimism Abound Despite Uncertainties in the Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Survey of the European Denim Fairs for Spring/Summer 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European denim fairs for the spring/summer 2024 season were held in an optimistic spirit, despite uncertainties affecting the whole of the textile and clothing industry, including difficulties in procuring raw materials and sharp increases in fuel and energy costs. At the same time, the denim industry is facing several of its own challenges.

The price of cotton - the industry's principal raw material - is fluctuating, and the industry is facing growing criticism that it is not taking sufficient action to reduce the damage to the environment which its operations are causing. It was evident at the fairs that many exhibitors had acknowledged this criticism in the development of their product ranges for the spring/summer 2024 season.

For example, many had focused on improving the recyclability of their products, some had replaced resource-intensive manufacturing processes with waterless manufacturing processes in the development of their products and others had chosen to repurpose agricultural crop waste and food waste in the manufacture of their products.

Aside from indigo blue, bright and exuberant colours take precedence in the collections for the spring/summer 2024 season. By contrast, decoration, effects and finishes are heavily influenced by "grunge". Also, denim fabrics which feature discolouration, irregularities and stains are popular. Stretch denim is prominent in collections for the season, as it has been in previous recent seasons, and, importantly, comfort is key.

Key Topics Covered:





SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Challenges affecting the European textile and clothing industry

Challenges affecting the denim industry

Cotton fibre price

Resource consumption

Water pollution

Treatment of workers

DENIM FAIRS

Bluezone

Denim Premiere Vision

Kingpins Amsterdam

DENIM TRENDS

Colour

Decoration, effects and finishes

Stretch denim

Textile-to-textile recycling

Agricultural crop waste and repurposed food waste

Waterless manufacturing

Companies Mentioned

Adidas

H&M

