Survey Results: Mental Health Benefits Fuel Gen Zers Workout Habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new poll, Garage Gym Reviews, an independent fitness resource site, discovered a large generational divide in why people choose to work out. The survey of 2,000 participants indicates a shift over the past decade in how people think about health and wellness.

According to the data, the majority of Gen Zers work out to improve mental health and are leaning into the body neutrality movement, while baby boomers are opting to work out for more traditional reasons, like progress towards their fitness goals.

Generational workout habits

"The world is different now than it was for our parents and grandparents: With constant access to all of the world's information—and an always-on society—we need an escape and a way to blow off steam, and fitness is the ultimate way to do that," says 26-year-old, Amanda Capritto, certified personal trainer, and Garage Gym Reviews editor.

The study also revealed more insight into people's current fitness motivations and how they've evolved:

18- to 24-year-olds are more likely to train for mental health benefits; 43% of Gen Zers list improving mental health as their primary motivator for working out.

61% of respondents are still working out exclusively from home, but 51% of those people are considering getting a gym membership sometime this year.

Cardio is most popular for seniors, with 34% of baby boomers saying it's their workout of choice.

Millennials opt for strength training, with 57% of respondents ages 25-34 picking it as their favorite workout style.

43% of all survey respondents report working out on average three to five days a week.

The full study and graphics are available at https://www.garagegymreviews.com/fitness-habits .

