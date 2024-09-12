GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by HostingAdvice.com uncovers a shift in holiday shopping trends, with nearly 80% of respondents planning to shop online this season. This surge in e-commerce underscores the critical need for businesses to ensure their websites perform optimally to capture holiday sales.

The survey shows that almost 50% of shoppers will do most of their shopping online, while nearly 30% will mix online and in-person shopping, highlighting e-commerce's growing influence during the holidays.

Survey Reveals 80% of Holiday Shoppers Will Rely on Online Shopping This Season

While Black Friday remains a major event, Cyber Monday has emerged as equally important for businesses who aim to attract shoppers who missed out on Black Friday deals. A smooth and efficient online experience could turn these late shoppers into loyal customers.

"Website performance is essential, especially during the holiday season," said Christina Lewis, Site Manager at HostingAdvice.com. "A well-optimized site not only enhances the shopping experience but also boosts the chances of converting last-minute visitors into long-term customers."

The survey also emphasizes the need for online retailers to offer assurances of security, enhanced site functionality and a strong value proposition. For those leaning toward in-store shopping, online-exclusive incentives can be a game-changer.

Additionally, nearly 60% of respondents are aged 46 and up, a demographic with significant purchasing power. Businesses should focus on creating user-friendly websites and targeted promotions to appeal to this group.

With the holiday season approaching, HostingAdvice.com encourages businesses to understand now is the time to prioritize website improvements, from sales banners to overall functionality. A strong online presence will be key to thriving during this busy shopping period.

