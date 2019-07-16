Survey Reveals 84% Of Millennials Love A Good Quickie

Even more notably, Hotwire found it's not just short trip durations that are trending amongst younger travelers. Survey results revealed that Millennials have no problem waiting until the last minute to book their travels, embracing both short booking windows and short trips with spontaneous, 2-3 night "quickies." In the past year, an overwhelming 84% of survey respondents between the ages of 23 to 38 have booked a trip one week or less out from their departure day, and 40% say they have booked the same day. However, not everyone is as spontaneous as this generation -- the survey reveals nearly 1 in 4 Americans have yet to take a spontaneous trip. As experts in last-minute travel, Hotwire wants to make it easy for everyone to "make it a quickie," and has ranked the country's best cities for a 72 hour or less getaway.

To create the "America's Best Cities for a Quickie Index," Hotwire analyzed more than 10,000 internal and external data points across 250 cities based on three factors: Best Bang for Your Buck (value-20%), Ease of Arrival (convenience-20%) and Things to Do (leisure-60%) to identify the top major, mid-size, small town, and itty-bitty cities that make it easy to get in and out while still finding great last-minute deals.

America's Best Cities for a Quickie Index - Top 40

Major Metropolises Population: 600,000+ 1. Las Vegas, NV

2. Los Angeles, CA

2. San Diego, CA

4. Houston, TX

5. Dallas, TX

6. Philadelphia, PA

7. New York, NY

8. San Francisco, CA

9. Washington, D.C.

10. Austin, TX Mid-Size Must-Sees Population: 599,999 - 300,000 1. Atlanta, GA

2. Miami, FL

3. Tampa, FL

4. St. Louis, MO

5. New Orleans, LA

6. Minneapolis, MN

7. Cincinnati, OH

8. Milwaukee, WI

9. Pittsburgh, PA

10. Albuquerque, NM Small Town Favorites Population: 299,999 - 150,000 1. Orlando, FL

2. Richmond, VA

3. Boise, ID

3. Salt Lake City, UT

5. Reno, NV

5. Chattanooga, TN

7. Madison, WI

8. Birmingham, AL

9. Springfield, MO

10. Spokane, WA Itty Bitty Cities Population: <150,000 1. Newport Beach, CA

2. Branson, MO

3. Charleston, SC

4. Sarasota, FL

5. Savannah, GA

6. Asheville, NC

7. Palm Springs, CA

8. Santa Fe, NM

9. Wilmington, DE

10. Monterey, CA

What Makes A Great Quickie City?

When it came to ranking the best cities for a "quickie," these top 40 cities scored big in the following categories **:

Best Bang for Your Buck - Value (20%):

High hotel demand



Lowest average hotel daily rate



Lowest average airfare ticket price

Ease of Arrival - Convenience (20%):

Short flight time (number of flights from top 50 U.S. airports that are 3 hours or less)



Short drive time (number of top 50 U.S. metro areas within 250 miles)



Shortest distance from airport to city center / downtown

Things to Do - Leisure (60%):

Most number of bars and restaurants



Most things to do (sites and attractions)



Least number of rainy days

"We love that people are becoming more flexible when it comes to booking travel, and that travelers are getting more comfortable with the idea that you don't have to plan in advance to save money, since the opposite it true!" said Neha Parikh, president, Hotwire. "The typical Hotwire customer is super savvy and spontaneous because they know there are incredible last-minute deals to be found. In fact, more than 70% of Hotwire in-app bookings are within one day of departure! That's why the goal of our Make it a Quickie campaign is to share with more people how simple it is to get away on an unexpected, amazing trip, for much less than they thought."

Hotwire is known for inspiring last-minute travel and has collaborated with 21 of its top destinations on the "America's Best" Index to create custom "quickie" itineraries to help guide travelers to the must-see's and must do's in each city, including locally recommended restaurants, bars, attractions, transportation and a few hidden gems to make the most of their one, two, or three day getaway.

Ready for a "quickie" trip? Hotwire's everyday Hot Rate® deals offer one-of-a-kind savings by revealing the hotel name after you book, getting you 4-star hotels at 2-star prices. Hot Rate deals are also available for car rentals.

For more information on how to "Make it a Quickie," or to view the complete city index and custom itineraries, visit quickie.hotwire.com.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.

Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com.

