Survey Reveals COVID-19 Is A Major Factor In Americans' Failing Dental Health

Clearly, the pandemic is causing a major disruption in Americans' dental habits, which is leading to more serious tooth problems. Fortunately, it appears much of the public understands the importance of facing serious dental issues head on: Even with the pandemic, 60% say experiencing tooth pain that won't go away would lead them to make a dental appointment. The survey also asked about tooth loss versus procedures to save a bad tooth, with four out of five people stating that it's better to go the root canal route versus extraction.

When it comes to tooth pain, it's important to know that an endodontist is a toothache sufferer's greatest ally. It's also important to remember that it is extremely safe to visit the endodontist in the era of COVID-19, with endodontists practicing the utmost caution and disinfection protocol. Even at the height of the U.S.'s COVID-19 shutdown period in the spring of 2020, most endodontic practices remained open to safely treat dental emergencies.

To keep emergency rooms clear, in the case of a dental emergency, you should continue to seek an endodontist instead of dialing 911.

"If you're suffering with a toothache that wakes you up out of a sound sleep at night, or because you're eating hot or cold food, you need an endodontist," says Dr. Alan H. Gluskin, President of American Association of Endodontists. "You should not delay treatment."

