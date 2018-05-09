Survey Reveals DSW's New VIP Rewards Program Caters To Women's Deepest Shoe Shopping Desires

"DSW has been an innovative leader in loyalty since we launched our first rewards program 20 years ago, and since then our 25 million members have enjoyed great perks," says DSW Chief Operating Officer Michele Love. "The new DSW VIP program continues this legacy by offering members compelling benefits and emotional experiences when they shop for shoes. We want to inspire their self-expression. Our customers are very important people, so we want every member to feel like a VIP when they shop at DSW."

DSW designed key program elements around customer feedback, including the ability to earn points by donating shoes, to earn more rewards more often, and to receive free shipping on anything. The new program now includes three tiers: VIP Club (free to join), VIP Gold ($200 annual Spend), and VIP Elite ($500 annual spend). All three tiers receive birthday rewards while Gold and Elite can also give two $5 birthday rewards to friends and enjoy early access to exclusive offers and events.

The loyalty program is about more than just creating engaging customer experiences that inspire self-expression – it's also about giving back. In-store shoe donations will benefit DSW's philanthropic partner Soles4Souls, which creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing in the US, Canada and around the world.

DSW kicked off the new program by collecting insights into the relationship between women and shoes through a survey taken by its loyal membership. Results from the March 2018 survey, completed by 4,383 of DSW's female loyalty members, reveals how closely their feelings about shoe shopping align with the perks of DSW VIP, including:

More than a third of women report concealing a shoe purchase from their significant other. DSW VIP enables members to bypass home delivery with its buy online, pick-up in store option.

For more stats and fun facts from DSW's survey, see the attached infographic.

For more information about DSW VIP and to sign up, visit www.dsw.com/en/us/vip and join the conversation on social media using @DSW and #DSWVIP.

About DSW Inc.

DSW Inc. is a leading branded shoes and accessories retailer that offers a wide selection of brand name and designer shoes and accessories for women, men, and kids. As of May 9, 2018, Designer Shoe Warehouse operates 517 stores in 45 states and operates an e-commerce site, http://www.dsw.com, and a mobile website, http://m.dsw.com. DSW also supplies footwear to 289 leased locations in the United States.

