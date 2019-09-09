Survey Reveals Employee Trust in Payroll Remains High

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 84 percent of employees are confident their paychecks are accurate, according to results from the 2019 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA).

"Employees should have full confidence they are being paid accurately each payday," said Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager of the Workforce Ready HCM group for Kronos Incorporated. "Organizations that unburden the payroll function with modern human capital management solutions will not only improve payroll accuracy, but also empower payroll departments with more time to take on strategic initiatives, such as engaging employees through payroll education to help them achieve their perfect paycheck."

The annual APA survey asked, "How certain are you that your payroll withholding and the net amount of your paycheck are correct each payday?" In response, 84 percent of survey participants indicated they are very certain or somewhat certain the net amount of their paycheck is correct.

The American Payroll Association offers free tools on its National Payroll Week website to educate employees on ways to maximize their paychecks. These tools and resources can be used to better understand how paychecks are calculated and outline strategic steps individuals can use to get the most out of each paycheck with the help of their payroll department.

"For the respondents who aren't certain their withholdings are correct each payday, paycheck calculators, found on the National Payroll Week website and on PaycheckCity, are valuable tools to verify their withholding and see the impact of recent tax law changes on their paychecks," said Elizabeth Oviedo, chief strategy officer of Symmetry Software's PaycheckCity.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 2-6. Over 39,700 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how employees are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at americanpayroll.org.

