Survey Reveals Half of Americans are Ghosting Their Digital Footprint in End-of-Life Planning

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new HostingAdvice.com survey reveals that while 80% of Americans recognize the importance of a digital afterlife plan, only 57% have created one. This gap highlights a critical oversight in modern life, where our digital footprints stay online well beyond our physical selves, and a call to action for Big Tech to provide more awareness and clearer policies and options.

The survey also found that:

86% believe most Americans are unaware of the need for a digital afterlife plan.

86% believe platforms should provide clearer options for managing accounts after death.

62% agree that social media platforms should automatically delete accounts of deceased individuals, while 48% believe it's ethical for these companies to maintain such data for analytical purposes.

57% of respondents reported feeling overwhelmed by the idea of managing their digital afterlife.

"Although it may seem trivial to delete your Facebook and banking accounts before you die — especially after handling the big questions about finances, physical assets, and medical power of attorney — I think most people would regret not taking care of their digital footprint after passing," said Joe Warnimont, security and technical expert with HostingAdvice.

"It doesn't take long to tell your lawyer (who's already drafting your will or trust) to include basic digital housekeeping instructions."

To make the most of your or your loved one's digital afterlife, HostingAdvice.com suggests the following steps:

Create a digital asset inventory: List all your online accounts and passwords in a secure location.

Choose a digital executor: Designate a trusted person to manage your online accounts after death.

Communicate your wishes: Discuss your digital afterlife plans with your family and friends.

Review your social media settings: Some platforms offer options to memorialize or delete accounts upon death. Be sure to pre-select preferred options or submit a request for options to be provided.

By taking these simple steps, you can rest in peace knowing your online accounts aren't haunting your loved ones — or worse, being hacked for spam.

For the full survey results, visit hostingadvice.com.

