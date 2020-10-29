Survey Reveals Increased Time Sitting at Home During the Pandemic Has Been a Pain in the Butt … Literally

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With four out of every five Americans spending more time at home now than ever before, the resulting behavior changes are creating unforeseen health consequences, like physical pain, constipation and even hemorrhoids. In fact, three in five Americans reveal they've experienced new aches and pains due to how inactive they've become since the quarantine began, according to new research commissioned by Preparation H®. The "State of Sitting at Home" survey of 2,000 Americans 18 and older found that compared to before the pandemic, Americans are spending an additional four hours each day sitting while at home, with 18 percent adding more than seven hours of sitting time to their days in 2020.

With the pandemic limiting many everyday activities, it is no wonder that nearly two thirds of Americans (63%) feel they are now living a more sedentary lifestyle. While working from home, watching entertainment and scrolling social media have given those at home more reasons to stay seated, more time at home has also altered Americans' bathroom habits. Since the pandemic began, 50 percent of men confess they have spent much longer periods of time on the toilet than ever before, compared to 30 percent of women, and overall, one in four Americans admit to frequently lounging around on the toilet. Taking refuge in the bathroom, nearly one in 10 respondents have even taken a work call or sent an email from the toilet.

Amid this new normal, longer periods of time spent sitting and habits formed associated with inactivity, as well as changes in eating habits, are contributing factors to health issues like stress, physical pain, constipation and even hemorrhoids. On the eating front, more than one third of Americans (34%) have admitted to eating more unhealthy, fatty foods since the quarantine began and 52 percent think there is a direct correlation between how much they have been eating this year and their proximity to their kitchens while at home.

"While it's no secret that increased sitting can impact elements of health like posture, there can also be a correlation between sitting for extended periods of time and backside discomfort including hemorrhoids," noted Brett Henige, Senior Brand Manager, Preparation H®. "With the marked increase in sitting, unhealthy eating and butt discomfort in 2020, we want to ensure consumers know that Preparation H® offers solutions that provide soothing relief from pain and discomfort when they inevitably arise."

The increase in sitting in 2020 can be, in part, attributed to the shift from working in-office to working from home. Last year, employed Americans reported spending an average of 3 hours on their backsides between being at work and commuting[1], while since the beginning of the pandemic this year, Americans noted they are spending twice that amount at home sitting. The change has played a significant role in working Americans' physical and emotional health, with the concept of a "work-life balance" becoming more elusive. Nearly two thirds of Americans (64%) find themselves working longer hours during the pandemic, with 69 percent reporting that they are working outside of traditional hours in 2020. One major consequence: 60 percent of working Americans are feeling significantly more aches and pains because of working from home, with approximately three quarters of people sharing that their at-home workstations cause them pain and discomfort. With beds cited as the third most popular space to work-from-home, just behind office chairs and couches, spots normally reserved for relaxing have transitioned into workspaces, resulting in increased aches and pains.

However, working isn't the only at-home activity disrupting healthy lifestyles and contributing to time seated. Social media and streaming services are hitting a peak and helping to pass the time, but at a cost. On average, Americans are now spending nearly five hours seated watching entertainment, compared to three hours reported last year, and three hours scrolling through social media daily since the pandemic began, which is two hours and fifteen minutes more than time spent on social media in 20191. With all of the time spent inactive, more than half of Americans (52%) have developed more backside aches and pains.

"Too much time spent sitting can put excess pressure on your backside, which can have some unpleasant effects. To that end, nearly one quarter of Americans have suffered from hemorrhoids since spending more time at home in 2020," Henige notes. "To help alleviate butt discomfort and itching, there are simple solutions that can provide relief, like the new Preparation H® Soothing Relief Cleansing & Cooling Wipes or maximum-strength Anti-Itch Cream, on hand."

With 40 percent of Americans reporting spending seven or more hours sitting each day, excessive time on the backside can be hard to avoid. For those experiencing new or worsened backside discomfort as a result, the new Preparation H® Soothing Relief line provides everyday comfort and is specifically formulated to soothe, cool, cleanse and care for backsides. Whether looking for a shower-fresh feeling throughout the day or needing relief from mild itching and burning, the Soothing Relief line offers trusted relief for everyone thanks to convenient new Cleansing & Cooling Wipes and maximum-strength Anti-Itch Cream.

