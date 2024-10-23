Survey reveals Japanese views on China's modernization efforts 

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on Japanese views on China's modernization efforts:

The Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies released a report titled "Chinese Modernization in the Eyes of Japanese" at a symposium on China's modernization drive in Osaka, Japan, on Sept. 11. The report, based on a recent online survey by the Chinese think tank, highlights the following key findings:

1. Japanese public interest in Chinese modernization

(1) Japanese citizens show a strong interest in China's politics, economy and diplomacy.

The top three Chinese topics of interest for Japanese were politics (44.2%), economy (41.1%), and diplomacy (40%). Men generally showed more interest in Chinese affairs than women, particularly in economic, military and political topics. Women, however, expressed a higher interest in culture, entertainment and education.

(2) Awareness of Chinese modernization is growing rapidly among Japanese citizens.

In the survey, 34.5% of respondents said they had heard of Chinese modernization, indicating the term's growing popularity. Public familiarity with the concept has been rapidly increasing, ranking second only to the Belt and Road Initiative.

(3) Japanese people primarily learn about Chinese modernization through the news media.

Over 60% of respondents (61.3%) learned about Chinese modernization through news media, followed by film and television (26.1%) and social media (18.1%). Japanese and international mainstream media (69.9%) remained the primary source of information for the public.

2. Japanese public understanding of Chinese modernization

(1) Most Japanese believe Chinese modernization should align with China's unique conditions.

About 81% of respondents (81.3%) agreed that Chinese modernization is rooted in China's own conditions. The report breaks down the results in terms of age, gender and level of education. In terms of age, the highest approval (84%) came from those aged 65 and above, while the young group's approval was 79%. Women (85%) approved more than men (77.6%), and the highly educated group (85%) showed higher approval than others.

(2) Most Japanese agree that Chinese modernization needs to maintain traditional Chinese culture and values.

Approximately 61% of respondents believed that "Chinese modernization requires respecting traditional culture and values and combining cultural tradition and modern civilization organically." Women, young and middle-aged groups, and the highly educated showed stronger support for this view.

(3) The enduring historical and cultural ties between China and Japan contribute significantly to Japanese approval of Chinese modernization.

The top reasons for Japanese viewing Chinese modernization positively were rooted in history and culture. About 29.5% of respondents cited "the long-standing historical bond between China and Japan," while 26.9% expressed "interest in China's traditional history and culture." Additionally, 23.1% said face-to-face communication with Chinese people enhanced friendship, and 21.8% credited Chinese food, music and literature for nurturing favorable feelings toward China.

3. Japanese views on how Chinese modernization affects bilateral relations

(1) Most Japanese see Chinese modernization as potentially beneficial to Japan's own modernization efforts.

Nearly two-thirds (61.5%) of respondents believed that Chinese modernization is positive for Japan's development and modernization. More than 40% (43.4%) believed that "Chinese modernization is an opportunity for Japan, and active participation in bilateral cooperation can promote common development." 18.1% expressed that "Chinese modernization showcases the diversity of modernization paths, which is worthy of study."

(2) Japanese largely view Chinese modernization as a new avenue for promoting shared development.

Japanese were generally optimistic about Chinese modernization and the development of bilateral relations. Nearly 70% of respondents (67.5%) believed that "friendship and cooperation should be continued for healthy bilateral relations."

(3) Many Japanese perceive a lack of robust people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan.

Most Japanese recognize the importance of people-to-people exchanges in improving bilateral relations. The survey reveals that 81.7% of respondents have no Chinese friends or have never met a Chinese person, only 14.9% have spoken with Chinese individuals, and 84.9% have never visited China. Among those who have been to China, fewer than 15% have visited in the past five years.

"Chinese Modernization in the Eyes of Japanese" is an online poll of the Japanese public conducted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies. The survey aims to gauge public awareness and understanding of Chinese modernization and provide insights for enhancing political trust and people-to-people ties. Researchers collected 1,005 responses, with a nearly even split between men (50.3%) and women (49.5%). The age distribution closely reflected Japanese demographics: 32% youth, 38.9% middle-aged, and 29.1% older adults.

The Chinese Consulate General in Osaka, the Center for Asia-Pacific of China International Communications Group, and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies co-hosted the above symposium on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Survey reveals Japanese views on China's modernization efforts

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/2024-10/23/content_117502725.shtml

SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn