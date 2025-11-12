Survey Reveals Majority of New England Families Seek Senior Care Only in a Crisis

Aging Life Care Association® New England Chapter Uncovers Trends, Gaps in Elder Care

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey by the Aging Life Care Association® – New England Chapter (ALCA NE) of their members, most New England families wait until a crisis to seek senior care guidance.

Fifty-nine percent of Aging Life Care Professionals® reported that families typically engage their services only after a fall, medical emergency, or other crisis. Another 55% say families lack advance care directives, creating serious vulnerabilities during health emergencies. These findings highlight the urgent need for proactive planning and earlier engagement with credentialed professionals such as members of the Aging Life Care Association.

"We often hear from seniors and families that they only seek help and advice once they are in a health crisis," said Jennifer Pilz, MS, PT, CMC, President of ALCA NE Chapter, "Proactive planning, research, and guidance are not a priority, which can often lead to a more difficult — and much more costly — journey."

About the Survey

The recently conducted ALCA NE survey was distributed to over 200 Aging Life Care Managers® across New England. The survey captured real-world insights into the trends, challenges, and innovations involved in supporting older adults, families, providers, and colleagues.

"Our goal was to elevate our members' voices and share their collective expertise with aging adults, families, and the professionals who serve them," said Pilz. "By gathering and sharing this data, we're not only supporting our members but also informing the public about critical issues such as mental health support, caregiver resources, and home-based services."

Why It Matters

The survey draws directly on frontline expertise to provide valuable insights for older adults, families, and the professionals who support them. By shining a light on key issues and emerging trends, ALCA NE hopes to help families and professionals make more informed decisions and better prepare for the changing landscape of elder care.

The research will guide ALCA NE in shaping future programs and advocacy priorities, while helping members benchmark and share best practices. The Chapter plans to make the survey an annual initiative to track trends over time and deepen the organization's impact.

"We believe this survey strengthens regional collaboration and amplifies the voices of our members," added Pilz. "Ultimately, it's about helping aging adults across not only New England, but across the U.S., live with the dignity, independence, and quality of life they desire and deserve."

Additional findings will be evaluated and released in the coming weeks.

About the Aging Life Care Association®

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements and adhere to the ALCA Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to, counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit www.aginglifecare.org.

The New England Chapter (ALCA NE) supports professionals across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine who remain a trusted resource for families and professionals seeking clarity and confidence in aging care decisions.

